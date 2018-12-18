Público
Whatsapp Whatsapp limita el reenvío de mensajes a cinco contactos

El servicio de mensajería, propiedad de Facebook, pretende poner fin a la difusión de bulos con esta medida, que se aplicará a partir de la nueva actualización de móviles Android.

Whatsapp limita el reenvío de mensajes a cinco contactos. EFE

Whatsapp ha limitado el reenvío de mensajes a cinco contactos para luchar contra las fake news, que han ocasionado linchamientos e incluso la muerte de personas en países como Colombia, México o India. En este último país, el reenvío de mensajes ya estaba limitado a cinco contactos y no a 20, como en el resto de lugares.

El servicio de mensajería, propiedad de Facebook, pretende poner fin a la difusión de bulos con esta medida, que se aplicará a partir de la nueva actualización de móviles Android. Los usuarios de los teléfonos iPhone tendrán que esperar.

Para enviar fotos o vídeos, el usuario deberá guardar estos archivos en el móvil y volver a enviarlos después. En cuanto a los mensajes de texto, el usuario tendrá que copiar y pegar el texto y enviarlo como un mensaje nuevo. De esta manera, se evitará el envío masivo de posibles noticias falsas.

