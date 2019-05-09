El youtuber Kanghua Ren, alias ReSet, pensó que dar galletas rellenas de pasta de dientes a un mendigo, grabar el momento y difundir el vídeo en su canal sería algo divertido. Pero la gracia le va a salir cara. Ahora se enfrenta a una petición de dos años de cárcel por un delito contra la integridad moral y un pago de 30.000 euros a la víctima. "Mi intención no era ofender. Ustedes van muy a tope con la ley", ha asegurado el joven de 21 años en su declaración, según ha adelantado El País. Además, en la sala de vistas se ha referido al fiscal como un "señor serio" que tal vez no entiende sus bromas y ha insistido en que "todo era en plan de coña". Una broma que le provocó náuseas al indigente.

"Mi intención no era ofender. Ustedes van muy a tope con la ley"

"Mi canal es de humor, de juegos, de todo un poco... si lo habéis visto, lo sabéis. Nunca he intentado envenenar a un vagabundo ni humillarle y vosotros me acusáis", ha señalado. En el vídeo que le ha llevado a los tribunales, el youtuber cuenta que se siente bien al ayudar a una persona y añade: "En la parte del Oreo con pasta dental a lo mejor me he pasado un poco. Pero mira el lado positivo, le ayudará a limpiarse los dientes, que creo que no se limpiará los dientes en un par de días o desde que se volvió pobre ¿no? Así que yo le ayudo con la pasta dental".

Este acto ha provocado el hundimiento de su cuenta. "Mis vídeos generaban publicidad y con eso ganaba dinero. Mi cuenta ahora no vale nada. Mi canal cayó en picado", ha apuntado Reset. La culpable, a su juicio, son los medios de comunicación. "Dejé el instituto para dedicarme a este trabajo. Lo estaba haciendo bien. Y luego pasó esto. La prensa me ha jodido", ha explicado.



Ren ha reconocido que borró el vídeo para contrarrestar las críticas, no por arrepentimiento. "Estaba rayado. Toda la gente me insultaba". El fiscal le ha preguntado si borró el contenido de su canal por la repercusión que tuvo y, tras unos segundos de silencio, ha respondido que sí.

