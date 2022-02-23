Estás leyendo: Quién formulará las preguntas al Gobierno y otras incógnitas del grupo del PP en el Congreso tras Casado y otras cuatro noticias que deberías leer este jueves, 24 de febrero de 2022

Ana Pastor, Pablo Casado y Cuca Gamarra, en el Congreso de los Diputados.
Ana Pastor, Pablo Casado y Cuca Gamarra, en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Mariscal

  • Quién formulará las preguntas al Gobierno y otras incógnitas del grupo del PP en el Congreso tras Casado

    Amanda García
    Cuca Gamarra asume el liderazgo del grupo parlamentario mientras el partido se recompone de una crisis sin precedentes y define un nuevo rumbo.

  • Eurodiputados piden a la UE investigar al capitán neonazi que es jefe de Inteligencia de los cazabombarderos españoles en Ucrania

    Carlos Enrique Bayo
    Tras 11 meses esperando respuesta del secretario general de la Alianza Atlántica, parlamentarios de The Left en la subcomisión de Defensa de la Eurocámara acaban de emplazar a la Comisión Europea para que tome medidas.

  • Las eléctricas ganan más de 6.500 millones en 2021 mientras el precio de la luz se duplica para hogares y empresas

    Eduardo Bayona
    Endesa, Iberdrola y Naturgy mejoran sus resultados en casi 2.000 millones en un solo año mientras el coste del kilowatio consumido prácticamente se duplica en España.

  • Yolanda Díaz da un paso adelante: lo que se sabe y lo que no del nuevo proyecto político de la vicepresidenta

    Alexis Romero
    La ministra de Trabajo iniciará en primavera un proceso de escucha a la ciudadanía que le servirá de base para articular su nuevo proyecto político. Díaz no ha aclarado aún si va a ser candidata en unas eventuales elecciones generales.

  • Intercambio de sillones en las comisiones de cuatro universidades públicas de Madrid para repartir a dedo 50 millones

    Jose Carmona
    La Universidad Complutense (UCM), la Universidad de Alcalá de Henares (UAH), la Universidad Politécnica (UPM) y la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) han realizado un reparto de ayudas de fondos europeos de más de 50 millones.
