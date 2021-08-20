Estás leyendo: EEUU y la OTAN mataron a más de 10.000 civiles durante la intervención en Afganistán y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 21 de agosto de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy EEUU y la OTAN mataron a más de 10.000 civiles durante la intervención en Afganistán y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 21 de agosto de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
Pancarta por Afganistán
Un niño sujeta una pancarta en la que se cuestiona la efectividad de la intervención militar en Afganistán durante una concentración realizada el martes 17 de agosto en Los Ángeles, EEUU. Etienne Laurent / EFA/EP

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público