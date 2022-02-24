Estás leyendo: Europa afronta una ofensiva militar sin precedentes desde la II Guerra Mundial y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 25 de febrero de 2022

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Europa afronta una ofensiva militar sin precedentes desde la II Guerra Mundial y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 25 de febrero de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
Militares ucranianos se preparan para repeler un ataque en la región ucraniana de Lugansk.
Militares ucranianos se preparan para repeler un ataque en la región ucraniana de Lugansk. Anatoly Stepanov / AFP

MADRID

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público