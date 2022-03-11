Estás leyendo: Transporte, energía, abono y especulación: la tormenta perfecta por la crisis de Ucrania que dispara el precio de los alimentos y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 11 de marzo de 2022

Noticias de hoy Transporte, energía, abono y especulación: la tormenta perfecta por la crisis de Ucrania que dispara el precio de los alimentos y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 11 de marzo de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este viernes 11 de marzo de 2022

10/03/2022. Los principales inputs de la cadena de producción agroalimentaria se han disparado en los últimos meses.
Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • Transporte, energía, abono y especulación: la tormenta perfecta por la crisis de Ucrania que dispara el precio de los alimentos

    Eduardo Bayona
    Al encarecimiento del transporte en una cadena productiva globalizada y al aumento del coste de la energía necesaria para procesar esos alimentos se le suman las restricciones al comercio de fertilizantes desde Rusia y desde China, dos de los principales

  • La diplomacia fracasa en Ucrania mientras Rusia estrecha el cerco sobre Mariúpol

    Público / Agencias
    Las conversaciones entre los ministros de Exteriores de los dos países concluyen sin éxito. En la ciudad de Mariúpol los muertos se cuentan por decenas y son enterrados en una fosa común.

  • Mañueco entrega a Vox la presidencia de las Cortes de Castilla y León solo un día después de que Feijóo la pidiera para el PP

    Amanda García
    El presidente gallego defendió que lo "razonable" sería que el puesto lo ocupara la lista más votada y mostró su rechazo a 
    "los gobiernos que salen de los despachos".

  • El Gobierno salva la ley de vivienda pero no da carpetazo a las tensiones con sus aliados

    Pilar Araque / Alexis Romero
    El Congreso acuerda seguir con la tramitación de la ley de vivienda gracias al apoyo del bloque de la investidura pero los socios avisan de que darán la batalla para "mejorar" la norma mediante enmiendas parciales registradas de la mano de los colectivos.

  • El Constitucional tumba parte de la ley catalana que permitió rebajar los alquileres

    Marc Font
    Estima el recurso del PP, que argumentaba que invade competencias estatales. El Sindicat de Llogateres y los partidos que aprobaron la normativa denuncian que se recorte una ley "que ha funcionado" y ha permitido rebajar el precio de los arrendamientos. L
    selección público