Cristina Cifuentes decidió no irse de vacaciones el año pasado porque consideraba que no deben "una obligación" sino "una opción voluntaria". Con estas declaraciones se desató la polémica sobre las vacaciones de verano, un derecho reconocido en el Estatuto de los Trabajadores. Pero, lo cierto es que la mayoría de nuestros políticos aprovechan el mes de agosto y se marchan a desconectar a recónditos lugares.
De los cuatro líderes políticos, solo Albert Rivera está manteniendo informado sobre sus escapadas a sus seguidores. Después de sus vacaciones en el sur donde aprovechó la ocasión fotografiarse en la valla de Ceuta para remarcar su discurso antimigración, ahora Rivera se muestra mudo y sonriente en Menorca.
En la tarde del viernes, el lider de Ciudadanos publicó una storie en su cuenta de Instagram durante la puesta de sol sin pronunciar palabra. El domingo, Rivera "lo ha vuelto a hacer", eso sí ahora con un refrigerio en la mano. Hay twitteros que ya han manifestado su asombro.
No entiendo este vídeo de Albert Rivera en Instagram pic.twitter.com/YeSAinlohb
— Dani Domínguez (@DaniDominguez95) 3 de agosto de 2018
Que lo ha vuelto a hacer... me cago en mi vida pic.twitter.com/u1Lmhw44yQ
— Dani Domínguez (@DaniDominguez95) 5 de agosto de 2018
Espera, esto es un fake, ¿no?
Esto es imposible que sea cierto.
— Ángel Rubio (@rubioangel) 3 de agosto de 2018
¿Cómo coño se descarga esa maravilla de vídeo?
Necesito tenerlo ya en mi poder. Qué obra maestra del cuñadismo por dios.
— Ángel Rubio (@rubioangel) 3 de agosto de 2018
Todo lo que está a su derecha estaba ocupado por votantes de Ciudadanos que ahora se han ido con Pablo Casado.
— ildefonso láinez durán (@ilde_ld) 3 de agosto de 2018
