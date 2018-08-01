Casado busca la foto de Rivera y visita hoy Algeciras y Ceuta

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, viaja este miércoles a Algeciras y Ceuta para defender una migración "legal" y "ordenada" en la que no es posible que haya "papeles para todos", unas palabras que le han granjeado las críticas de la izquierda, que ha comparado su discurso con el del viceprimer ministro italiano, el ultraderechista Mateo Salvini.

En concreto, en la agenda de Casado figura en primer lugar una visita a la localidad de Algeciras, donde estará acompañado por la secretaria general del PP Andaluz, Loles López. Después se desplazará al buque de Salvamento Marítimo y, un poco más tarde, al pabellón de deportes Andrés Mateos.

Además, el líder del PP tiene previsto participar en un acto de Nuevas Generaciones en la calle Alfonso XI. Posteriormente, se trasladará a Ceuta para visitar la Frontera del Tarajal, donde saludará a las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad. En este viaje también tiene previsto mantener un encuentro con el presidente de la ciudad autónoma, Juan Vivas, y presidir por la tarde la Junta Directiva del PP de Ceuta.

En esta visita, Casado quiere agradecer la labor que realizan las Fuerzas de Seguridad ante la llegada masiva de migrantes a las costas españolas. El pasado domingo, ya dijo en Ávila que el PP "no va a consentir ataques a policías" y va a defender "la cooperación en materia de seguridad y el apoyo sin complejos y sin fisuras a la Policía y a la Guardia Civil".

Además, volverá a hacer hincapié en su mensaje de que "no es posible que haya papeles para todos" porque, a su juicio, "no es posible que España pueda absorber millones de africanos que quieren venir a Europa". "Y, como no es posible, tenemos que empezar a decirlo aunque sea políticamente incorrecto", dijo hace un par de días.

Estas palabras le han provocado un alud de críticas desde la izquierda, que le han comparado con el ultraderechista Mateo Salvini. La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha insinuado este martes que tanto Casado como el líder de Cs, Albert Rivera, se están "alineando" con las posturas de políticos radicales de la Unión Europea en materia de migración.

Sin embargo, el PP ha defendido la "valentía" de Casado. El vicesecretario de Organización, Javier Maroto, ha rechazado las acusaciones de que el PP esté próximo a las "derechas europeas reaccionarias" y ha recriminado al Ejecutivo del PSOE su "buenismo", que ha llevado a una situación que "está desbordando" al Gobierno.