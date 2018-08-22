Girauta dice que a los 15 años se hizo maoísta “para ligar” y provoca el cachondeo en las redes

Ya sabíamos muchas cosas de Juan Carlos Girauta: que suele difundir bulos, que habla en Twitter con un lenguaje más cercano al de un troll que al de un representante político, que dice una cosa y luego la contraria... También sabíamos que estuvo afiliado al PSOE, que fue candidato del PP y que ahora es Secretario de Instituciones Públicas en Ciudadanos. Pero hay algo que desconocíamos: en su juventud fue maoísta... para ligar. En una entrevista publicada este martes en el diario El Mundo, Girauta explica que con 15 años era maoísta por "estética" y "para ligar". "No es que se ligara [siendo maoísta], es que era la única forma posible de ligar. El que no fuera progre en la Barcelona de 1976, era un capullo", asegura.
El titular de la entrevista se ha hecho viral y ha desatado el cachondeo en las redes:
— No Abras Paz (@noabraspaz) 22 de agosto de 2018
A ver si consigue ligar de una vez, como no ligue en Ciudadanos le toca hacerse de VOX pic.twitter.com/rgV8dDoCB4
— Incitatus (@LTGarlic) 21 de agosto de 2018
Girauta dice que con 15 años se hizo maoísta para ligar, ahora entiendo por qué se pasó al PSC, al PP y luego a C's.
— Bernat Castro ???? (@Bernat_Castro) 21 de agosto de 2018
SALE MAL pic.twitter.com/HQaaiEYXha
— Raúl Navarro (@numero6) 21 de agosto de 2018
De 1 a Girauta, cuál es tu nivel de desesperación? pic.twitter.com/k2lfLyP70l
— Supel Latón (@Supel_Laton) 22 de agosto de 2018
"¿Que por qué estoy en e-Darling?" pic.twitter.com/dNYLR1cxDI
— ZASCA (@ZASC4) 21 de agosto de 2018
Girauta intentando ligar con 15 años. pic.twitter.com/FpK74FxjIN
— Murcian Canton Memes #MurciaLibreDeMuros (@cantonalismemes) 22 de agosto de 2018
Girauta se hizo facha porque ya estaba cansado de follar pic.twitter.com/rqJachUIK2
— Lagertha (@LagerthaTW) 21 de agosto de 2018
Flipando con la nueva foto de Girauta. pic.twitter.com/OTDdPIF96L
— Shine McShine (@Shine_McShine) 21 de agosto de 2018
Girauta se hizo maoísta y el PC chino apostó por el capitalismo.
— Don Mitxel Erregea (@DonMitxel_VI) 21 de agosto de 2018
A Girauta solo le faltó añadir: Y un poco más tarde me hice del PP, del PSOE y de Cs para vivir del cuento.
La vida de un GiliFlauta. pic.twitter.com/ocVbOckfRS
— Esparroquí (@Esparroqui) 21 de agosto de 2018
Se podría hacer un libro muy extenso con toda esa gente que militó en corrientes minoritarias a la izquierda del PCE (supuestamente blando) y que ahora están en las corrientes más derechistas de la derecha. https://t.co/LONb84PCWA
— Daniel Brígido (@danielissimo87) 21 de agosto de 2018
.-Mira Girauta, una maoísta
.- Otia, ahí voy! pic.twitter.com/71gp17mNth
— Dario Dieguez ???? (@dariodieguez) 21 de agosto de 2018
Yo desde que me enteré de que Girauta, GIRAUTA, ha dicho que se hizo maoísta, MAOÍSTA, a ver si follaba ya me da todo un poco lo mismo.
— Galleto Fontanedo. (@Coponnnn) 22 de agosto de 2018
Un día eres Maoísta y al otro
Girauta Gautama. pic.twitter.com/1TrpaVzS9T
— DON KIJOTEAK (@DonKijoteak) 21 de agosto de 2018
Girauta se hace vegano para divertirse y ligar#Informa_como_Antena3 pic.twitter.com/EbiLDewkQ3
— Alex (@Alexzerobcn) 21 de agosto de 2018
