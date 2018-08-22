Diario Público
Girauta dice que a los 15 años se hizo maoísta “para ligar” y provoca el cachondeo en las redes

Ya sabíamos muchas cosas de Juan Carlos Girauta: que suele difundir bulos, que habla en Twitter con un lenguaje más cercano al de un troll que al de un representante político, que dice una cosa y luego la contraria... También sabíamos que estuvo afiliado al PSOE, que fue candidato del PP y que ahora es Secretario de Instituciones Públicas en Ciudadanos. Pero hay algo que desconocíamos: en su juventud fue maoísta... para ligar. En una entrevista publicada este martes en el diario El Mundo, Girauta explica que con 15 años era maoísta por "estética" y "para ligar". "No es que se ligara [siendo maoísta], es que era la única forma posible de ligar. El que no fuera progre en la Barcelona de 1976, era un capullo", asegura.

El titular de la entrevista se ha hecho viral y ha desatado el cachondeo en las redes:

