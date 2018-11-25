Diario Público
Twitter La respuesta de un tuitero al discurso xenófobo de Casado: “No me he equivocado de país, sino que este tipo se ha equivocado de siglo”

GRAF5310. GRANADA, 24/11/2018.- El presidente del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado (C), el Secretario del PP, Teodoro García, y Marifran Varazo, candidata por Granada a las elecciones andaluzas en el mitin del Partido Popular a una semana de las elecciones, esta mañana en Granada.- EFE /PEPE TORRES
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha vuelto a dejar el lado más xenófobo de su discurso y defender una "inmigración ordenada y legal" bajo el argumento peligroso de que "no hay sitio para todos los que quieran venir".

En un acto de la campaña electoral andaluza, Casado endureció su discurso racista afirmando que "o los inmigrantes respetan las costumbres occidentales o se han equivocado de país".

Sus declaraciones, no han pasado desapercibidas y han recibido cientos de críticas en la red. Una de ellas se ha convertido en una suerte de zasca viral que resume bastante bien el pensamiento anacrónico del presidente del PP.

"El problema no es que yo me haya equivocado de país, sino que este tipo se ha equivocado de siglo", le contestó el tuitero de origen rumano, después de haberle desglosado todo su currículum.

