El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha vuelto a dejar el lado más xenófobo de su discurso y defender una "inmigración ordenada y legal" bajo el argumento peligroso de que "no hay sitio para todos los que quieran venir".
En un acto de la campaña electoral andaluza, Casado endureció su discurso racista afirmando que "o los inmigrantes respetan las costumbres occidentales o se han equivocado de país".
Sus declaraciones, no han pasado desapercibidas y han recibido cientos de críticas en la red. Una de ellas se ha convertido en una suerte de zasca viral que resume bastante bien el pensamiento anacrónico del presidente del PP.
"El problema no es que yo me haya equivocado de país, sino que este tipo se ha equivocado de siglo", le contestó el tuitero de origen rumano, después de haberle desglosado todo su currículum.
Soy rumano.
Tengo dos carreras.
Tengo dos másters.
He escrito dos libros.
Hablo tres idiomas.
Y fui inmigrante ilegal durante seis años.
El problema no es que yo me haya equivocado de país, sino que este tipo se ha equivocado de siglo. https://t.co/2P91glbqNV
— MIGUEL GANE (@miguelgane) 25 de noviembre de 2018
