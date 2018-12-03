Diario Público
“¿Podrá jactarse todavía de contar con el apoyo de Macron?”: las preguntas de un corresponsal francés a Rivera sobre un pacto con Vox

Rivera, Marín y Arrimadas celebran los resultados de Ciudadanos. EFE/Raúl Caro
Los resultados de las elecciones en Andalucía han sido más que sorprendentes. Han dejado al PSOE al borde de quedarse sin gobernar por primera vez en democracia y a las derechas con la posibilidad de pactar para desalojar a Susana Díaz. Sin embargo, esos posibles pactos pueden salirle caros tanto a PP como a Ciudadanos, porque al otro lado está la ultraderecha de Vox.

Así lo ve también el corresponsal de Europe1 en España, Henry de Laguérie, que ha publicado dos tuits en los que analiza la situación política desde su punto de vista y las posibilidades de PP y Ciudadanos.

"Si la derecha (PP) y la nueva derecha (Ciudadanos) se alían con la extrema derecha (Vox), podrían gobernar Andalucía. Albert Rivera se negó a situar a Vox en la extrema derecha. Manuel Valls llamó a crear un cordón sanitario alrededor de ese partido", escribía horas antes de conocerse los resultados.

"¿Se arriesgará el aliado de En Marcha [el partido de Emmanuel Macron en Francia] en España, Ciudadanos, a arruinar su reputación en Europa aliándose con la extrema derecha?", se preguntaba poco después De Laguérie. "¿Podrá el partido de Rivera jactarse todavía de contar con el apoyo de Macron en el caso de que se alíe con el partido amigo del Frente Nacional?", añade.

Las preguntas tienen, desde luego, toda la vigencia con los resultados confirmados.

