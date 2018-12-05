“Chinica”, “soy más que tú”: el vídeo de un altercado racista en un bazar de Archena

Un vídeo de un episodio racista vivido en un bazar en Archena (Murcia) se ha difundido ampliamente este miércoles en las redes sociales, después de que un tuitero lo compartiera.

En él se puede ver cómo una mujer agrede e insulta a la trabajadora que regenta el establecimiento y la llama “chinica”, además de intentar lanzarle una patada. La mujer también grita en varias ocasiones “te reviento”, “soy una mujer española” y “soy más que tú”.

MÁXIMA DIFUSIÓN ,esto ha pasado en Archena (Murcia), si este es el racismo que queremos tener con VOX de por medio yo no sé qué pensar ya de este tipo de gente pic.twitter.com/jkR7lBE4GT — Juanmi✨ (@mugiwarasens) 4 de diciembre de 2018

Yo no he grabado el vídeo, me lo ha pasado gente de Murcia, para que quede constancia. — Juanmi✨ (@mugiwarasens) 5 de diciembre de 2018

La bochornosa escena recogida en el vídeo comienza con la mujer rompiendo objetos del establecimiento y diciendo: “Te voy a denunciar, por la puta madre”.

La dependienta le pide que se marche y esta le responde lanzando una patada y levantando el puño. Además de gritarle “te reviento”, en un momento la mujer toca la cara de la dependienta y le dice: “Que no te he tocado, chinica”. “No me toques, ¿sabes por qué? Porque soy una mujer española”, añade.

La escena termina con la mujer abandonando el local y diciendo: “Que te vayas fuera tú, que soy más que tú”.

"Llevan años envenenando"

Desde el grupo municipal Ganar Archena, en declaraciones a El Diario, han manifestado que "el mensaje racista está calando en la sociedad". También en declaraciones a este medio, el concejal de esta formación, Ángel Luis Hernández García, ha lamentado el episodio y ha asegurado que los dueños del establecimiento "llevan aquí muchísimo tiempo y son gente trabajadora que nunca plantea problemas".

El diputado murciano de Ahora Podemos, Javier Sánchez, ha considerado en Twitter que “resulta terrible observar cómo las actitudes reaccionarias se extienden por la Región de Murcia”. “Hay quien se llevará las manos a la cabeza, pero basta escuchar los discursos de Casado o de 13Tv (la tele de los obispos). Llevan años envenenando”, ha añadido.