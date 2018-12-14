Una entrevista al diputado de Podemos que dio una lección al elogiar a otro del PP acaba con críticas a su vestimenta

Este miércoles, el diputado de Podemos Alberto Rodríguez dio una lección al elogiar en el Congreso a un diputado del Partido Popular con unas palabras inéditas entre dos políticos de formaciones en las antípodas ideológicas. “Es usted una buena persona y le pone calidad humana a este sitio”, le dijo al parlamentario del PP Alfonso Candón.

Un bonito gesto con un rival político en un momento de especial tensión en el debate público, con palabras gruesas a diario, que reconcilia con la clase política. Sin embargo, no ha durado demasiado el rayo de luz. Este viernes, una entrevista a Rodríguez en el programa Espejo Público de Antena 3 acabó derivando en críticas de algunos tertulianos a la forma de vestir del político de Podemos.

Vestimenta diputados from Vimeo Atope on Vimeo.

La llegada de Rodríguez al Congreso fue muy comentada en su día, por su peinado con rastas. La diputada del PP Celia Villalobos llegó a decir que lo que le importaba es que “las lleven limpias” para que no le pegasen “un piojo” (aunque después admitió que su comentario fue "estúpido e innecesario”.

En la entrevista, tras hablar sobre el gesto con el diputado del PP, la conversación derivó al tema de las rastas y la vestimenta. En ese momento dos tertulianos del programa pasaron a criticar la forma de vestir de Rodríguez. “No participo de este elogio que habéis hecho”, aseguro José Manuel de Prada. “Los códigos indumentarios tienen una razón de ser”, añadió.

La periodista Marta Robles también se sumó a la crítica: “La sociedad española no se viste igual para ir a trabajar que para la noche de Navidad” […] “A mi me gustaría saber cómo se viste Alberto para ir a ver a su novia”. En su opinión “a lo mejor hay una serie de códigos y esos códigos están para saltárselos en un momento determinado, pero no por pura provocación”. Otros participantes en la mesa y la propia Susana Griso defendieron que “no es una provocación”, sino que “este señor viste como es”.