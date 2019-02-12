Este tuit de la humorista Eva Hache el pasado domingo, con motivo de la manifestación convocada por PP, Ciudadanos y Vox contra el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, despertó una riada de críticas en los simpatizantes de la derecha. En el caso de la extrema derecha, el enfado fue aún más lejos, ya que diferentes cuentas con este tipo de perfil llamaron a boicotear con malas opiniones en Internet la reputación de un restaurante del centro de Madrid. Se trata del restaurante Conache, ubicado en el barrio de Malasaña. Un local que, además, no tiene nada que ver con Eva Hache, algo que ha tenido que explicar ella misma en otro tuit.

No tengo ningún restaurante. No molesten a las personas. Buenas noches. — Eva Hache (@eva_hache) 11 de febrero de 2019

No sólo ha sido Eva Hache la que ha revelado la confusión de los ultras ofendidos el domingo, también ha tenido que explicarlo el propietario real del negocio, Miguel Ángel Novo, en una reseña en Google, saliendo al paso de las malas críticas. "Repito, yo soy el propietario y ella no tiene nada que ver… pido por favor que os informéis antes de joder la vida de un trabajador que vive de su restaurante", ha escrito el dueño.

Reseña de Google sobre restaurante conache hecha por miguel angel novo fernandez https://t.co/1bZ3haOVLq — pere baldoma (@BaldomaPere) 11 de febrero de 2019

No es la primera vez que la extrema derecha de Twitter pide el boicot para empresas de personajes públicos de perfil progresista. Algo parecido le ocurrió al humorista Dani Mateo. La respuesta a su polémico sketch en el que se sonaba los mocos con una bandera de España provocó la ira de la extrema derecha, que hizo un llamamiento a criticar públicamente el bar del que es propietario. En esa ocasión, no sólo salió perjudicado el local de Mateo, sino otros que tenían un nombre parecido y que tuvieron que advertir en redes sociales que no tenían nada que ver con el humorista.