El cantante iraní Hamid Askari y su banda realizaron un concierto el pasado 30 de enero en Milad Tower Music, un reciento muy de Teherán, capital del país. Las autoridades han decidido prohibir la actividad de este músico después de esa actuación, ya que dejó que su guitarrista femenina, Negin Parsa, cantara al final de una canción.
El Ministerio de Cultura iraní confirmó que Hamid Askari ya no tenía permitido ejercer su profesión hasta nuevo aviso. Le dio su micrófono a su guitarrista Negin Parsa en un concierto el pasado 30 de enero, algo prohibido por el Código Penal, ya que una mujer no puede cantar sola frente a hombres, según avanza el diario francés Le Figaro.
La intervención de Negin Parsa fue tan solo de 12 segundos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
دقايقى بعد از اجراى اين قطعه، متاسفانه ديگه به من اجازه خوندن ندادند و ميكروفون رو ازم گرفتم خيلى تلخ و سخت بود، بغض كردم فقط بايد از اونجا به بعدش رو ساز ميزدم بدون خوندن آخه من ساخته شدم براى اينكار ! ميخواستم ديگه ادامه ندم اونقدر حالم بد شد. تا اينكه صداى مردم كه اسممو صدا ميكردن يه جان دوباره بهم داد من از كسى كه ميكروفون رو ازم گرفت متنفر نيستم من از كسانى كه دستورش رو صادر كردند متنفر نيستم بسه تنفر بسه تفرقه ما با عشق درستش مى كنيم نه با تنفر ما مردمى هستيم كه همو دوست داريم ما توى بحران ها اينو ثابت كرديم وقتى جايى زلزله مى آد با هر پوشش و تفكرى يكرنگ ميشيم ميريم كمك ما سالها پيش زمان جنگ اينو ثابت كرديم كه مردا و زنامون از هر قشرى و از هر جاى دنيا با هر عقيده اى مى رفتن براى دفاع از خاكشون ميشه درستش كرد با صلح با عشق با دوست داشتن همديگه آهسته آهسته... #موسيقى#زنان#ايران#كنسرت#تهران
