La líder de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento Madrid, Begoña Villacís, ocultó durante tres años una sociedad patrimonial de dos millones de euros, según ha adelantado hoy el diario ABC. Como concejala, Villacís está obligada a declarar sus bienes y actividades. Según la noticia, la líder de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de la capital fue administradora solidaria junto con su marido de la empresa Iuriscontencia SL, sin embargo no lo declaró durante 2015, 2016 y 2017 según el portal del consistorio. Por su parte, Villacís ha negado las informaciones y ha asegurado que se desvinculó de esa sociedad antes de llegar a la política.
En medio de la polémica, hoy los tuiteros han encontrado un mensaje que Villacís publicó en la red social en 2017. En él, se hacía eco de una noticia de El Mundo titulada: "El 60% de los senadores guarda silencio sobre su patrimonio” y comentaba: “8 de cada 10 casos son del PP".
El 60 % de los senadores no declara su patrimonio
8 de cada 10 casos son del PPhttps://t.co/Zjwdmj7UqF
— Begoña Villacís (@begonavillacis) 27 de marzo de 2017
El mensaje ha sido recuperado hoy y los usuarios de la red social han resumido el nuevo significado que cobra: “Consejos vendo que para mi no tengo”.
Ahora ya sóis 9 de cada 10...
— Cc (@CChenoll) 19 de febrero de 2019
Ejem ejem
— Neza (@nezalpe) 19 de febrero de 2019
Cuando vas a dimitir? Gracias por tu atención ????
— Daniel Torrejón (@Dtorrejonm) 19 de febrero de 2019
— tEKUGeek (@tekugeek) 19 de febrero de 2019
El resto son de Ciudadanos, por lo que parece...????????????
— Guillem ???? (@gvinolas) 19 de febrero de 2019
Tuit de Begoña Villacis de hace 2 años.
Un, dos, tres, responda otra vez. pic.twitter.com/BiV4LD5m0T
— JAQUE al Poder (@Jaquealpoder) 19 de febrero de 2019
Twitter tambien es HUMOR…
Begoña Villacishttps://t.co/OXNgqoW6Ub
— Juanjo Bandera (@juanjoband24) 19 de febrero de 2019
Consejos vendo que para mi no tengo
— VKRipense✊❤️????????✊???? (@JimRipense59) 19 de febrero de 2019
— raquel rodriguez (@RaquelR_R) 19 de febrero de 2019
Holi Bego, ¿de los concejales tienes datos? Besis pic.twitter.com/cDEsDVKdqE
— Manuel (@manutorre72) 19 de febrero de 2019
