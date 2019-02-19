Diario Público
La líder de Ciudadanos en Madrid Esto es lo que decía Villacís en 2017 sobre los senadores que no declaran su patrimonio

La líder de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento Madrid, Begoña Villacís, ocultó durante tres años una sociedad patrimonial de dos millones de euros, según ha adelantado hoy el diario ABC. Como concejala, Villacís está obligada a declarar sus bienes y actividades. Según la noticia, la líder de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de la capital fue administradora solidaria junto con su marido de la empresa Iuriscontencia SL, sin embargo no lo declaró durante 2015, 2016 y 2017 según el portal del consistorio. Por su parte, Villacís ha negado las informaciones y ha asegurado que se desvinculó de esa sociedad antes de llegar a la política.

En medio de la polémica, hoy los tuiteros han encontrado un mensaje que Villacís publicó en la red social en 2017. En él, se hacía eco de una noticia de El Mundo titulada: "El 60% de los senadores guarda silencio sobre su patrimonio” y comentaba: “8 de cada 10 casos son del PP".

El mensaje ha sido recuperado hoy y los usuarios de la red social han resumido el nuevo significado que cobra: “Consejos vendo que para mi no tengo”.

