Argumosa “Vergüenza me daría desahuciar a una familia”: los vídeos del desahucio en la calle Argumosa de Madrid

Este viernes la Policía ha ejecutado el desahucio de cuatro familias en la calle Argumosa de Madrid. Pepi, Rosi, Juani y Mayra han tenido que abandonar sus viviendas pese a la presión ejercida por activistas que se han concentrado allí.

Entre gritos de “vergüenza me daría desahuciar a una familia”, la intervención se ha saldado con al menos seis detenciones por parte de agentes de la Unidad de Intervención Policial (UIP) de la Policía Nacional.

Estos son algunos de los vídeos registrados durante la jornada y compartidos en las redes sociales:

