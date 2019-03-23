Es habitual ver a Broncano en La Resitencia preguntar a los invitados cuánto dinero tienen, algo que incomoda a la mayoría de los que se sientan en ese sofá. Algo parecido le ha pasado a Rosalía, aunque no tanto en tono jocoso sino como reproche.
El alcalde de Valladolid, Óscar Puente, aseguró en Twitter que Rosalía había pedido la friolera de medio millón de euros para actuar y cantar en las fiestas patronales de la ciudad. El político intervino en una conversación de otros dos usuarios y eso ha destapado la polémica.
Pide 500.000 €. Tú me dirás.
— Oscar Puente (@oscar_puente_) 22 de marzo de 2019
El dato corrió como la pólvora y rápidamente llegó hasta conocimiento de Rosalía, que no ha tardado en desmentirlo.
Lo único que voy a decir sobre lo que se dice que pedimos x nuestro show es q es falso. Es cierto q no es un show sencillo (ya me conocéis) y que somos muchas personas trabajando para que el show sea increible, pero eso que se ha dicho esta lejos de ser verdad.
— R O S A L Í A (@rosaliavt) 23 de marzo de 2019
El alcalde, tras ver que la catalana había negado la mayor, quiso volver a intervenir para zanjar el tema. Según él, no entraba en valoraciones sobre la tarifa, simplemente constataba un hecho.
Su agente nos dijo, después de tenernos 2 meses esperando,que empezarían a hablar con nosotros a partir de 500.000€. En todo caso si esa no es la cifra digamos su caché y estaremos encantados de contratarla. Ya lo intentamos en 2018 cuando nos pedía 45.000€ pero no tuvo fecha. https://t.co/aszMTqGvxu
— Oscar Puente (@oscar_puente_) 23 de marzo de 2019
Por último y por zanjar esta polémica, no decimos que el cache de @rosaliavt sea alto o bajo, ni criticamos lo que pide. Simplemente decimos que no podemos pagarlo. Ante la pregunta de por qué no traemos a esta artista hemos respondido con absoluta transparencia. Y con la verdad.
— Oscar Puente (@oscar_puente_) 23 de marzo de 2019
¿Tú actuarías por ese precio? El famoso youtuber Auronplay quiso dejar clara su visión sobre el tema.
por la mitad si quieres voy yo y te canto unos temazos de Bisbal y Estopa que lo flipas, llámame.
— AuronPlay (@auronplay) 22 de marzo de 2019
