El alcalde de Valladolid filtra el caché de Rosalía y se lía en Twitter

Es habitual ver a Broncano en La Resitencia preguntar a los invitados cuánto dinero tienen, algo que incomoda a la mayoría de los que se sientan en ese sofá. Algo parecido le ha pasado a Rosalía, aunque no tanto en tono jocoso sino como reproche.

El alcalde de Valladolid, Óscar Puente, aseguró en Twitter que Rosalía había pedido la friolera de medio millón de euros para actuar y cantar en las fiestas patronales de la ciudad. El político intervino en una conversación de otros dos usuarios y eso ha destapado la polémica.

El dato corrió como la pólvora y rápidamente llegó hasta conocimiento de Rosalía, que no ha tardado en desmentirlo.

El alcalde, tras ver que la catalana había negado la mayor, quiso volver a intervenir para zanjar el tema. Según él, no entraba en valoraciones sobre la tarifa, simplemente constataba un hecho.

¿Tú actuarías por ese precio? El famoso youtuber Auronplay quiso dejar clara su visión sobre el tema.

