Diario Público
Diario Público

'Hoy por Hoy', en la Cadena Ser El rodeo de García Egea, digno de un cowboy, para tratar de esquivar esta pregunta de Pepa Bueno

Por

Un rodeo digno de un auténtico cowboy. Es lo que ha tenido que hacer hoy el secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea, para intentar zafarse de una pregunta directa de la periodista Pepa Bueno sobre el artículo 155, en el programa Hoy por Hoy de la Cadena Ser.

Durante la entrevista, García Egea repondió a preguntas sobre el partido ultraderechista Vox, sobre el aborto o sobre los impuestos. También sobre el 'procés' catalán, un asunto que el PP ha utilizado para cargar de forma impenitente contra Pedro Sánchez durante los últimos meses, llegando a tildarle de “traidor” y exigiéndole de forma reiterada la aplicación de artículo 155 de la Constitución.

Sin embargo, cuando Bueno ha cuestionado a Egea sobre si el PP aplicaría de forma inmediata el 155 en caso de gobernar, el político conservador se ha metido en un rodeo tal que la periodista ha tenido que preguntarle hasta cuatro veces.

Un momento de la entrevista de Pepa Bueno a Teodoro García Egea.- Cadena Ser

“Si en el mes de mayo ustedes vuelven a la Moncloa […] ¿aplicarán inmediatamente el 155?”, preguntó Pepa Bueno. Egea respondió hablando de “restablecer el orden en Catalunya” de forma genérica. A lo que la presentadora insistió otras dos veces: “¿Qué es restablecer el orden, señor García Egea?”; “¿Aplicar el 155?”. Egea siguió en su rodeo y comenzó a divagar sobre el Centro de Supercomputación de Barcelona, del polo químico de Tarragona y hasta sobre el Turismo de la Costa Daurada.

Al final de su perorata, Bueno insistió una vez más: “¿Primer consejo de ministros que aplicaría un 155?”. Y Egea, a regañadientes, tuvo que conceder: “Creo que con la información que tenemos encima de la mesa sería lo más conveniente”.

Escucha el audio (Minuto 39.56) en el Podcast de de Hoy por Hoy).

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo