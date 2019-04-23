Diario Público
Tuit de Rafael Hernando contra Albert Rivera durante el debate electoral de Atresmedia
El político del PP Rafael Hernando no se ha quedado callado durante el segundo debate electoral, organizado por Atresmedia, y le lanzó una dentellada al candidato de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera: "Va pasado de vueltas. Sale a la calle y nos hace un hijo nuevo a cada uno".

