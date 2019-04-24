Diario Público
“Estos 25 segundos dan una muestra del nivel del debate político español. Está en el subsuelo”. Es el tuit de la periodista Lara Hermoso, que incluye un corte de vídeo. En él se puede ver un momento del debate de este martes en Atresmedia entre Pablo Casado, Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Iglesias y Albert Rivera. Un encuentro mucho más bronco que el previo en RTVE, donde fueron frecuentes las interrupciones y las acusaciones de mentir de unos a otros. En los 25 segundos de vídeo se puede ver cómo todos, a excepción de Pablo Iglesias, hablan a la vez haciéndose duros reproches prácticamente inaudibles.

Su tuit ha generado un pequeño debate:

