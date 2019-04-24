“Estos 25 segundos dan una muestra del nivel del debate político español. Está en el subsuelo”. Es el tuit de la periodista Lara Hermoso, que incluye un corte de vídeo. En él se puede ver un momento del debate de este martes en Atresmedia entre Pablo Casado, Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Iglesias y Albert Rivera. Un encuentro mucho más bronco que el previo en RTVE, donde fueron frecuentes las interrupciones y las acusaciones de mentir de unos a otros. En los 25 segundos de vídeo se puede ver cómo todos, a excepción de Pablo Iglesias, hablan a la vez haciéndose duros reproches prácticamente inaudibles.
Estos 25 segundos dan una muestra del nivel del debate político español.
Está en el subsuelo pic.twitter.com/EaESagXGTy
— Lara Hermoso (@lhermoso_) 23 de abril de 2019
Su tuit ha generado un pequeño debate:
Que vergüenza
— JSdD (@julito_5f) 24 de abril de 2019
Recuerdan esas peleas en el barro
— Juan Garcia Reverte (@jgreverte) 24 de abril de 2019
Vergüenza ajena.
— JorgeRamos_oficial (@JorRamGon) 24 de abril de 2019
Nivel "sálvame de Lux" . Es lo q hay !!!!
— Josep (@pepitumc) 24 de abril de 2019
Todos? Generalizamos? ????????
— JuanLu De Paolis (@juanludepaolis) 23 de abril de 2019
Iglesias se quiere meter debajo del atril, tienes razón.
— Lara Hermoso (@lhermoso_) 23 de abril de 2019
Creo que el señor @Pablo_Iglesias_ se ha comido a los demás candidatos con patatas. Con educación, propuestas y palabras en el momento justo. Y sin interrumpir.
— Jorge Lòpez (@jorgitofil) 23 de abril de 2019
