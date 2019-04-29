Diario Público
'El Jueves', esa revista que sale los miércoles, adelanta la venta de su nuevo número en los quioscos con "la portada que tanto hemos esperado".

La revista satírica destaca en la portada a José María Aznar y a su pupilo Pablo Casado, el gran perdedor de las elecciones generales. El líder del PP Casado ha perdido en estos comicios generales más de la mitad de los escaños –72– logrados por Mariano Rajoy en 2016.

"¡¡Gracias, Fracasado!! El trifachito a la puta mierda", titula la revista. 'El Jueves' representa en la viñeta a Aznar lanzando al vacío a Casado, acompañada del texto: "No, si al final la eutanasia no va a ser tan mala idea".

En la noche de este domingo, el hashtag #FraCasado fue trending topic. Los tuiteros destacaron el hundimiento del PP, que obtuvo el peor resultado de su historia en unas elecciones generales –66 escaños–.

