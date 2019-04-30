Diario Público
Elecciones 28A “Han cambiado la cocina de la cocina; ni Ferran Adrià”: cuando Casado y el PP se burlaban del CIS de Tezanos

"Tezanos tenía razón”. Tras el recuento electoral del pasado 28A quedaron claras dos victorias, la del PSOE de Pedro Sánchez… y la del barómetro electoral del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) dirigido por José Félix Tezanos.

La encuesta clavó sus predicciones con PSOE, PP y se quedó muy cerca de acertar con las de Ciudadanos, Podemos y Vox. Durante la celebración, en Ferraz se pudo ver a una simpatizante socialista con una camiseta con el mensaje “Tezanos was right” (Tezanos tenía razón). Y es que tras la publicación del sondeo medios de comunicación y políticos la criticaron y ridiculizaron ferozmente.

Algunas de esas críticas son muy llamativas vistas hoy. Muy especialmente aquella burlona del propio Casado en la que decía: “A uno de la risa […] Han cambiado la cocina de la cocina. Esto ya es esferificaciones, nitrógeno líquido, esto ya es un laboratorio culinario que ni Ferran Adrià. […] Según el CIS [el PSOE] duplica al Partido Popular. Es increíble […] Es la multiplicación de los panes y los peces”.

Muy gracioso recordar también ahora el tuit jocoso del Partido Popular, que ya en su momento se le volvió en contra:

O las chanzas de García Egea diciendo, entre sonrisas, que era “más falso que la tesis” de Sánchez y que la encuesta la habrían hecho “en Ferraz”:

