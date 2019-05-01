Es lo que tiene tratar de inocular el odio contra la comunidad LGTB, que llegan ellos, le dan la vuelta y te acaban dando una patada en el culo con tu propia homofobia y además con una sonrisa. Es lo que le ha pasado a Vox con su tuit electoral que incluía el dibujo de un fantasma con los colores de la bandera gay y que ha acabado convertido en un símbolo del propio movimiento LGTB.
Este martes, en el programa Late Motiv del canal #0 de Movistar+, el presentador Andreu Buenafuente entrevisto a un invitado muy especial… Ese propio fantasma, que ya ha sido bautizado como ‘Gaysper’.
Sentado virtualmente en el plató conversó con el popular cómico ante toda España. Su voz la puso el subdirector del programa, Bob Pop:
¡Hola, maricones!
Esta noche en #LateMotiv pic.twitter.com/C0p77QXHcU
— Late Motiv en Movistar+ (@LateMotivCero) 30 de abril de 2019
‘Gaysper’, con la voz de Bob Pop, explicó a Buenafuente que él en realidad es “un espíritu encerrado en una sábana blanca que han lavado con ropa de color, encerrado a su vez en la cabeza del fascista que hizo este montaje”. También aclaró que aunque algunos le llaman ‘Gaysper’ y otros ‘Fantasmarica’, en realidad prefiere ser llamado “Fantransmaricabibollo”.
El vídeo completo:
