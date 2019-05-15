Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter ¿Qué número ves aquí? La nueva ilusión óptica viral… que no sustituye al oftalmólogo

Por

La semana pasada volvió a hacerse viral una vieja ilusión óptica, la de las zapatillas verdes y grises o blancas y rosas. Una imagen que suscitó una gran controversia, como ya sucedió en su día con un vestido que algunos veían azul y negro y otros blanco y dorado.

Ahora llega otra, la de un número oculto en una imagen llena de puntos que se ha difundido con un bulo. Según muchos tuits que la han compartido se pueden ver varios números en función de si tienes un problema de visión u otro, algo que es falso. Según esos tuits, si ves el número 3246 padeces astigmatismo y miopía. Si ves el 3240 tienes agtismatismo, el 1246 miopía y si ves el 1240 tienes visión perfecta.

Todo esto es falso y la realidad es más prosaica. Como ha recordado Maldito Bulo, se trata de una ilusión óptica producida por tratarse de una imagen borrosa. Como nuestro cerebro trata de obtener una información clara opta por interpretar un número u otro. De modo que no, esta imagen no sustituye para nada al oftalmólogo, sino que se trata simplemente de una curiosidad.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo