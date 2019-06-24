El público del cantante Roi Méndez se multiplica por cinco gracias al maravilloso Photoshop

Cada vez que un músico hace una foto de la cantidad de gente que ha estado en su concierto busca mostrar su éxito.
Las imágenes se hacen desde puntos de vista estratégicos para que no se vea ningún hueco entre las personas y parezca que, lo sea o no realmente, ha sido un éxito total, creando así la falsa imagen de que todos los músicos llenas estadios.
Al parecer, el cantante de Operación Triunfo Roi Méndez, no consiguió llenar su último concierto en Torrejón que finalizó a las tres de la madrugada.
Podría no haber subido una foto de aquella noche para que no se notase que la afluencia había bajado, pero, lejos de esto, el cantante subió a su cuenta de Instagram una imagen totalmente retocada con Photoshop.
Cantar no se, pero el photoshop mazo bien. pic.twitter.com/0VxCpoBNGk
— IrenBlack (@IrenBlack) 24 de junio de 2019
Una usuaria se ha dado cuenta de que el público estaba repetido hasta en cinco ocasiones y ha subido la imagen señalando el mismo grupo de personas redistribuidas por la imagen.
ACTUALIZO QUE SON 5 COPIAS!! pic.twitter.com/Tl2LYPNX8b
— IrenBlack (@IrenBlack) 24 de junio de 2019
Las risas y los memes no se han hecho esperar, y el propio Roi ha bromeado con la imagen y ha subido varias fotos editadas con Photoshop.
Que os parece mi nuevo corte de pelo? pic.twitter.com/nojVnAXXyh
— Roi Méndez (@RoiMendez) 24 de junio de 2019
Aqui esta la verdadera foto!!???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/xJnM3YUZCn
— Mònika???? (@LaDesconocidaMK) 24 de junio de 2019
Yo estuve allí. Conciertazo.
Dentro vídeo ▶️ pic.twitter.com/aWU7qlowdo
— Wombat Tracio (@Juanjo_Diendo) 24 de junio de 2019
— AleX MayÖ (@alex_mayo88) 24 de junio de 2019
El publico de roi pic.twitter.com/Ov1tdEMtre
— ????La Ciénega???? (@Cienegator) 24 de junio de 2019
Los doce asistentes al concierto de Roi sextuplicándose en el Photoshop pic.twitter.com/xryHgR8luM
— Mr. Sunset (@MrSunsetGH) 24 de junio de 2019
