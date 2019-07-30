Diario Público
Diario Público

EEUU La lección de un periodista a Donald Trump tras sus comentarios racistas sobre Baltimore

Por

“Desastre asqueroso infestado de ratas”. Así calificó el presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, la ciudad estadounidense de Baltimore, de mayoría afroamericana. Trump, que ya tiene acostumbrado al mundo a sus habituales comentarios racistas, cargó así contra el demócrata Elijah Cummings (afroamericano también) que está dirigiendo una investigación del Congreso sobre los posibles vínculos del equipo de campaña de Trump con Rusia. Pocos días antes también había atacado a cuatro congresistas demócratas por el origen de sus familias, espetándoles que "vuelvan a sus países".

La ciudad de Baltimore ya ha respondido y ahora también hemos visto la lección de un periodista al presidente norteamericano.

En su programa, New Day Weekend, el periodista de la CNN Victor Blackwell comenzó haciendo un repaso de las veces que Trump ha utilizado la palabra “infestado”: siempre que hace críticas a políticos negros.

Posteriormente (y visiblemente emocionado), tras recordar que según Trump “ningún ser humano” quiere vivir en Baltimore, se dirigió directamente a él:

“¿Sabe quién vivió allí, señor presidente? Yo. Desde el día que me llevaron a casa desde el hospital hasta el día que me fui a la universidad. Y mucha gente a la que quiero vive allí. Hay retos, sin duda. Pero la gente está orgullosa de su comunidad. […] Se preocupan de sus familias, aman a sus hijos, prometen lealtad a la bandera igual que quienes viven en los distritos cuyos congresistas le apoyan, señor. Ellos también son americanos”.

El vídeo ha sido visto por millones de personas. Solamente en el tuit publicado por un periodista lleva ya más de 13 millones de reproducciones.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo