“Desastre asqueroso infestado de ratas”. Así calificó el presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, la ciudad estadounidense de Baltimore, de mayoría afroamericana. Trump, que ya tiene acostumbrado al mundo a sus habituales comentarios racistas, cargó así contra el demócrata Elijah Cummings (afroamericano también) que está dirigiendo una investigación del Congreso sobre los posibles vínculos del equipo de campaña de Trump con Rusia. Pocos días antes también había atacado a cuatro congresistas demócratas por el origen de sus familias, espetándoles que "vuelvan a sus países".

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

....As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

La ciudad de Baltimore ya ha respondido y ahora también hemos visto la lección de un periodista al presidente norteamericano.

En su programa, New Day Weekend, el periodista de la CNN Victor Blackwell comenzó haciendo un repaso de las veces que Trump ha utilizado la palabra “infestado”: siempre que hace críticas a políticos negros.

Posteriormente (y visiblemente emocionado), tras recordar que según Trump “ningún ser humano” quiere vivir en Baltimore, se dirigió directamente a él:

“¿Sabe quién vivió allí, señor presidente? Yo. Desde el día que me llevaron a casa desde el hospital hasta el día que me fui a la universidad. Y mucha gente a la que quiero vive allí. Hay retos, sin duda. Pero la gente está orgullosa de su comunidad. […] Se preocupan de sus familias, aman a sus hijos, prometen lealtad a la bandera igual que quienes viven en los distritos cuyos congresistas le apoyan, señor. Ellos también son americanos”.

El vídeo ha sido visto por millones de personas. Solamente en el tuit publicado por un periodista lleva ya más de 13 millones de reproducciones.

The President of the United States is a bigot. — I AM NOT DISTRACTED???? (@dancindoti) July 27, 2019

Damn our racist president — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 27, 2019

We should all call out and denounce his clear attempts to dehumanize. We know where that leads.https://t.co/iZ1FMbZuqP — John Panzer (@jpanzer) July 27, 2019

This thing hit me in my core. I've watched it 10 times already. — DeWayne Woods (@dwoodyd) July 27, 2019