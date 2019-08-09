Ni los focos ni las cámaras suponen ya un estorbo para los acosadores. Al menos a unos cuantos turistas les importó bien poco que quedara constancia en televisión de su lamentable trato a la reportera de Espejo Público Noor Ben Yessef. Varios interrumpieron su trabajo cuando esta intentaba grabar una pieza sobre el ambiente nocturno que se vive en la ciudad.

Se acercaban para tocarla, ofrecían dinero por un beso de la reportera e incluso uno llegaba a masturbarse mientras la miraba, para después perseguirla intentando tocarla. Todos ellos, hicieron caso omiso a las palabras de la reportera, que repetía infructuosamente “no toques” en inglés y español.

Pese a que su idea inicial era hacer un reportaje de ambiente, finalmente la periodista estuvo en el plató de Antena 3 explicando y denunciando su desagradable experiencia. “A la mujer se le falta al respecto con el carácter sexual” aseguraba Ben Yessef cuando comentaba que los turistas también tiraron latas y empujaron al cámara.

Pese a ser las solo las once de la noche, la reportera aseguraba que no esperaban “el descontrol”, el cual estaba mezclado con familias y niños que todavía paseaban por la zona. Mientras todo esto sucedía, no había ni rastro de cualquier tipo de control por parte de las autoridades. “Echamos de menos alguna figura de seguridad”, sentenciaba Ben Yessef. Una completa falta de control que no solo se aplica a Benidorm, sino que solo supone la punta del iceberg de un país que vive un verano marcado por la violencia machista.