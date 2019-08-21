Después de que el fútbol femenino haya batido records llenando estadios, haya conseguido que se televisen sus partidos en abierto y que le patrocinen grandes empresas, las jugadoras han tenido que escuchar unas declaraciones fuera de contexto en las que se asegura que el fútbol femenino se ha puesto en el mapa con la llegada del Real Madrid, que hasta ahora no tenía equipo.
Ayer, El Chiringuito Jugones publicó un tuit con estas declaraciones de Ninochka Gómez, portera del Pozuelo: "El fútbol femenino se ha puesto en el MAPA con la LLEGADA del REAL MADRID".
"El fútbol femenino se ha puesto en el MAPA con la LLEGADA del REAL MADRID". Las PALABRAS de @Ninochka23 en #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/J3zJQZ87rR
— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 20, 2019
El tuit no ha sido bien recibido por Mari Paz Vilas, jugadora del Valencia, que ha respondido que el fútbol femenino ya estaba en el mapa. “Otra cosa muy distinta es que no tuvierais interés en verlo”, finalizaba su mensaje.
Ya estabamos en el mapa. Otra cosa muy distinta es que no tuvierais interés en verlo. https://t.co/hSxi9uhX9f
— Mari Paz Vilas (@maripaz_vilas) August 20, 2019
Aunque las palabras de Ninochka no han sido muy acertadas, el tuit de El Chiringuito de Jugones está sacado de contexto.
Durante el programa, Ninochka explicó que la llegada del Real Madrid “es un empuje increíble” para el fútbol femenino. Al darse cuenta de no se estaba explicando bien, la portera puntualizó: “Mediáticamente no tenía la importancia que ahora mismo estamos teniendo, yo por lo menos lo noto. Hay clubs que llevan haciendo un trabajo maravilloso y magnífico”.
Ninochka ha tenido que explicar, a través de su cuenta de Twitter, que se refería únicamente a nivel mediático. “Que quede claro que me refiero a nivel mediático!! El fútbol femenino está donde está gracias al trabajo de muchísimos clubs y personas que llevan años trabajando y dejándose la piel por este deporte!”.
Que quede claro que me refiero a nivel mediático!! El fútbol femenino está donde está gracias al trabajo de muchísimos clubs y personas que llevan años trabajando y dejándose la piel por este deporte! ????????????
— Ninochka (@Ninochka23) August 20, 2019
Por su parte, el tuit de Mari Paz Vilas ha sido muy aplaudido y cuenta con más de 10.000 retuits y 30.000 favoritos.
— Vanesa Cortazar (@VanesaCortazar) August 20, 2019
El último club en tener equipo femenino dando consejos.
— calorpolar (@polaroit) August 21, 2019
En la temporada 2002/2003 el Athletic femenino metió 35.000 espectadores/as en San Mamés. Hace diecisiete temporadas, diecisiete.
— Pierre (@PierreDoyAlguna) August 21, 2019
Efectivamente, Maripaz. Lo has clavao.
— DC19GF14FT9JO13DG2JFT20 ???? (@ATM_forever_) August 20, 2019
