Las redes han criticado a un reportero de Ya es Mediodía por una frase que ha utilizado durante el juicio de Ana Julia Quezada, la mujer que ha reconocido que mató al pequeño Gabriel Cruz.
El periodista, que se ha encargado de cubrir el juicio, ha dicho una frase que no ha pasado desapercibida: "Estamos a la espera de que comience esa declaración de Ana Julia. Como estabas apuntando, hemos visto a la negra de blanco inmaculado y es que por delante tiene que convencer al jurado popular de que en su caso el asesinato de Gabriel no fue con alevosía sino un homicidio imprudente", ha dicho el reportero.
Ojo al segundo 44... "La negra de blanco"
Ya os podéis cortar un poco, no @telecincoes #yaesmediodia313@yaesmediodiatv @sonsolesonega ? pic.twitter.com/YkOhe4Dktc
— Sevilla Tudei (@SevillaTudei) September 9, 2019
Al parecer, algunos medios han explicado que, en Armería, se conoce a Ana Julia Quezada como "la negra", pero el periodista no ha aclarado el contexto durante su intervención. Por ello, la críticas en redes no se han hecho esperar. Ante lo ocurrido, el periodista ha pedido disculpas: "No volveré a utilizarlo. Toda la razón. Mis disculpas".
No volveré a utilizarlo. Toda la razón. Mis disculpas
— Jose Araque (@JZAraque) September 9, 2019
Los que justificáis diciendo eso de "si es negra no pasa nada por llamarla negra", son los que se quejan cuando se les llama racistas cuando claramente lo son.
— Christian Le Freak (@ChrisLeFreak) September 10, 2019
Lamentable! Pero ya se ha referido a ella de esa manera dos veces. ????????♀️
— Sta. Rock&Roll (@PsycoVampy) September 9, 2019
