Ayer, las lluvias en Murcia dejaron auténticas riadas en las calles e imágenes realmente impresionantes. Una de ellas fue la de una mujer agarrada a un árbol mientras un torrente de agua le impedía moverse a un lugar seguro. En un vídeo grabado por un vecino se puede ver cómo un camión va a rescatarla dando marcha atrás mientras el agua no dejaba de correr.
El vídeo, de menos de dos minutos, muestra el angustioso rescate de la mujer ante la mirada de los residentes que observaban la escena desde sus ventanas.
Durante una entrevista en Espejo Público, Vicente, el camionero que rescató a la joven, ha explicado que estaba trabajado cuando un vecino le alertó: "Me dijo que había una chica agarrada a un árbol". También ha explicado que "no quería ni dar la mano" porque estaba muy asustada.
En la entrevista, Vicente ha añadido que rescató a otra mujer justamente después y que los bomberos llegaron a los pocos minutos.
HÉROE con todas las letras. GRACIAS por ese valor y solidaridad, amigo. ¡Qué gran ejemplo, qué gran persona! ????????????????????????????????????????????
— juan mar (@juanm1064) September 12, 2019
