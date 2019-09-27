Diario Público
Una niña propone colocar un banco para luchar contra el bullying: "¿Quieres jugar conmigo?"

Un banco para luchar contra el bullying. Esta es la propuesta viral que una niña burgalesa de nueve años ha enviado a su profesora.

"Hola, Ana. Me gustaría que haya un banco de la amistad en el patio. Tiene que ser de colorines y con un cartel que ponga 'banco de la amistad' para quien se sienta solo y alguien le vea sentado le pregunte: ¿quieres jugar conmigo?", escribía la niña.

La carta fue difundida en las redes sociales y ya se ha hecho viral y, según informe El Mundo, algunos colegios se están pensando llevar a cabo la iniciativa.

Sin embargo, la idea del banco de la amistad emana de otra iniciativa impulsada por Acacia Woodley, una niña estadounidense que nació sin una mano y con una malformación en la otra. La menor fue acosada y sintió el rechazo de sus compañeros de escuela.

Fue entonces cuando se dio cuenta de que la gente que hace bullying también necesita ayuda. "Son los que acosan quienes la necesitan también", decía la niña estadounidense en una entrevista. Esto le llevó a plantear una iniciativa que hoy parece haber recuperado la joven burgalesa.

El asiento de Acacia, además de estar pintado de colores, llevaba escritas palabras positivas que llamaban al respeto, el amor o la honestidad. Este es el lugar donde los niños se deben sentar para poner fin al maltrato y recibir, por fin, atención, afecto y amistad. La directora de Acacia, decidió hacer caso a su alumna e implementar el proyecto en el patio de la escuela.

La idea no tardó en difundirse por los colegios norteamericanos y ahora, gracias a una joven burgalesa, parece que también puede llegar a España.

