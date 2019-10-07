Franco podría salir del Valle de los Caídos por el aire. No, no es un chiste, es una opción que el Gobierno estaría estudiando por motivos de seguridad y para evitar cortes de tráfico, ha adelantado El Periódico.

El Ministerio del Interior está diseñando el dispositivo para sacar los restos del dictador y trasladarlos al cementerio de Mingorrubio, en El Pardo. Según estas informaciones, la Guardia Civil cree que la maniobra más segura para evitar problemas y sabotajes sería hacerlo en helicóptero. La Cadena Ser informa, a su vez, que el Ejecutivo de Sánchez se inclinaría por esta propuesta.

En el último Consejo de Ministros, la portavoz del Ejecutivo, Isabel Celaá, aseguró que quedan trámites para poder concluir el expediente administrativo, aunque la exhumación será "más pronto que tarde".

Mientras llega ese momento las redes se han tomado la idea con ironía y han aparecido decenas de chistes, comentarios y, por supuesto, memes:

