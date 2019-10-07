Franco podría salir del Valle de los Caídos por el aire. No, no es un chiste, es una opción que el Gobierno estaría estudiando por motivos de seguridad y para evitar cortes de tráfico, ha adelantado El Periódico.
El Ministerio del Interior está diseñando el dispositivo para sacar los restos del dictador y trasladarlos al cementerio de Mingorrubio, en El Pardo. Según estas informaciones, la Guardia Civil cree que la maniobra más segura para evitar problemas y sabotajes sería hacerlo en helicóptero. La Cadena Ser informa, a su vez, que el Ejecutivo de Sánchez se inclinaría por esta propuesta.
En el último Consejo de Ministros, la portavoz del Ejecutivo, Isabel Celaá, aseguró que quedan trámites para poder concluir el expediente administrativo, aunque la exhumación será "más pronto que tarde".
Mientras llega ese momento las redes se han tomado la idea con ironía y han aparecido decenas de chistes, comentarios y, por supuesto, memes:
Ojalá sacar a Franco del valle de los caídos con el helicóptero de tulipán.
— ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? (@absurddheces) October 7, 2019
— Love Will Tear Us Aznar (@lwtuaznar) October 7, 2019
TAKATAKATAKATAKATAKATAKATAKATAKA pic.twitter.com/Q3w9s4Zs2I
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) October 7, 2019
¿Hay que ir a buscar al yayo? ¡Ya voy yo! pic.twitter.com/8m4K0Cbsww
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 7, 2019
— Kain083 (@kain_083) October 7, 2019
— paranoia in 72 (@paranoiain72) October 7, 2019
En helicóptero dicen...#FranCoptero pic.twitter.com/gSEcmH7U9D
— Quique 39 #UnPollaViejaTeam (@Quiquegrana) October 7, 2019
♬♩Come fly with me, will float down to Madrid ♩♬ pic.twitter.com/EwZIQi6xXP
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) October 7, 2019
— El Ninja De Las Galletas (@Chinobi_Ninja) October 7, 2019
¿Es un pájaro?
¿Es un avión?
No, es Franco. pic.twitter.com/cyijl0af13
— Siberet (@SiberetSiberet) October 7, 2019
#Francóptero pic.twitter.com/kasjC1fLgv
— The Raven (@the_raven77) October 7, 2019
Se va en el Trueno Azul. pic.twitter.com/7Hh1fVwezk
— Señor Hostia Fina (@FinaOstia) October 7, 2019
Ya lo predijeron los Simpson pic.twitter.com/e9ZMor85C9
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) October 7, 2019
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 7, 2019
— Señor Hostia Fina (@FinaOstia) October 7, 2019
Por fin se retoma la carrera espacial del franquismo iniciada en 1973. pic.twitter.com/ZL9r7tRUSN
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) October 7, 2019
— The Raven (@the_raven77) October 7, 2019
— Love Will Tear Us Aznar (@lwtuaznar) October 7, 2019
— Rosalia (@rosaliapv) October 7, 2019
Al final lo van a sacar por fascículos y en dron de Amazon a este paso ????
— ORKONIDAS (@Orkonidas) October 7, 2019
Sacar a Franco en helicóptero.
¡Lo llamaremos el FRANCOPTERO! pic.twitter.com/SwxMlMDGsf
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 7, 2019
Las catapultas no consumen combustible, ahí lo dejo
— Thor????????Ezno ????????⚡ (@Thor_quemado) October 7, 2019
¿Y en cohete, no lo han valorado?
— Paulo #LUME (@PTeixeiro) October 7, 2019
#Francóptero pic.twitter.com/23iHPUjCAr
— The Raven (@the_raven77) October 7, 2019
