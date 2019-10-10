Pese a todos los intentos de los descendientes del dictador, el Gobierno tiene vía libre para la exhumación de los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos. El último de los escollos era la negativa del prior de la abadía, Santiago Cantera, un antiguo candidato de Falange. Ahora el Tribunal Supremo ha sido tajante: el Gobierno puede acceder ya a la basílica. Además recuerda que la Constitución obliga a todos a cumplir con las sentencias.
A la espera de que se ejecute el 'unboxing' de Franco de una vez, la posición del prior ha producido tanta indignación como chistes y memes en las redes. Estos son algunos de los más tronchantes:
¡ Ay el prior... pic.twitter.com/txNLnN1Azg
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) October 9, 2019
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) October 9, 2019
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) October 9, 2019
Primero hay que llevarse al #Prior pic.twitter.com/E1PWkYlEu8
— Dios de la Panceta???? (@DiosPanceta) October 10, 2019
— La Santa Frantxute ???? (@EmyLaFranxute) October 9, 2019
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) October 9, 2019
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) October 9, 2019
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) October 9, 2019
— J Murió en vano (@MurioEnvano) October 9, 2019
En España necesitamos un Prior para cada desahucio.
— Bob Estropajo (@BobEstropajo) October 9, 2019
Quédate con quien te quiera como el Prior a la momia de Franco.
— Ƥσlσlσ (@pololo4444) October 9, 2019
El prior del Valle, como plan B, se está estudiando las canciones del barco de Chanquete.
— Begotxu (@BegotxuBoo) October 10, 2019
No os llevaréis a Paquito, cabrones!! #Prior pic.twitter.com/W4zmqyCWgb
— Dios de la Panceta???? (@DiosPanceta) October 10, 2019
— Dites dites... (@dites_dites) October 9, 2019
Aquí no exhuma ni Dios!#Prior pic.twitter.com/OPuf3gd5TD
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 10, 2019
— J Murió en vano (@MurioEnvano) October 10, 2019
— vicent ???????????? (@vjf33) October 9, 2019
¡No entraréis en Sion! #Prior pic.twitter.com/tcszKoiEv7
— Pablo de los Ríos (@PabloEnIMAX) October 9, 2019
#Prior pic.twitter.com/Nawka5ruwq
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 10, 2019
Las prioridades del prior. pic.twitter.com/XdUmBpPQ0Q
— Tecnología del botijo (@TecnoBotijo) October 9, 2019
