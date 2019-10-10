Diario Público
Diario Público

El 'unboxing' de Franco Los memes más tronchantes del prior del Valle de los Caídos que se opone a la exhumación de Franco

Por

Pese a todos los intentos de los descendientes del dictador, el Gobierno tiene vía libre para la exhumación de los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos. El último de los escollos era la negativa del prior de la abadía, Santiago Cantera, un antiguo candidato de Falange. Ahora el Tribunal Supremo ha sido tajante: el Gobierno puede acceder ya a la basílica. Además recuerda que la Constitución obliga a todos a cumplir con las sentencias.

Relacionado: "Sacar a Franco del Valle de los Caídos está muy bien. Sacarlo de las instituciones estaría incluso mejor"

A la espera de que se ejecute el 'unboxing' de Franco de una vez, la posición del prior ha producido tanta indignación como chistes y memes en las redes. Estos son algunos de los más tronchantes:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo