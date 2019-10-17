La instagramer rusa Elena Rybalchenko, alias fitness_mama, acumula cientos de miles de seguidores. Su temática consiste en la sucesión de fotografías de ella misma y su marido mostrando sus cuerpos esculpidos a base del ejercicio físico, mientras posan en diferentes partes del mundo.

Ahora, esta influencer y su familia han aterrizado en Barcelona y llevan unos días visitando la ciudad. Rybalchenko ha aprovechado los disturbios de estos últimos días para posar entre las llamas como si de una sesión fotográfica se tratase.

Esta imagen ha causado indignación en Instagram y muchos se han preguntado dónde están los límites para ganar un puñado de likes.

"Delante, detrás de ti, izquierda y derecha, en todas partes dispara. Alrededor de las explosiones, helicópteros aéreos, el ruido de las balas y sirenas. Barcelona en llamas. Esta noche es como una película de acción de Hollywood. ¡Los detalles se publicarán hoy en la historia!", publicaba junto a la imagen.

Esta no es la única fotografía de "postureo" que está circulando por redes sociales, muchos tuiteros han recopilado más instantáneas.

The #GenZ 'Riot Selfie' continues in Barcelona. Really great example of Shareable Experiential Equity. Protest for my Pic. Insta driven protesting. Look at me. pic.twitter.com/fsQxndhXXx

— Ken Hughes (@KenHughesIE) October 17, 2019