El pasado martes conocíamos que un manifestante había perdido un ojo durante las cargas en el Aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat y otro había resultado herido en los testículos. Ahora, en una nueva grabación, puede verse a un mosso disparando un proyectil de foam, un tipo de espuma, a un manifestante durante las jornadas de protestas nocturnas. La grabación capta perfectamente el momento en el que el mosso, al ver que acierta en su objetivo, celebra la actuación. "¡Toma hijo de puta!", grita.
Al darse cuenta de que las cámaras habían captado el momento de su celebración, el mosso comienza a disculparse en repetidas ocasiones.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra tienen prohibido por el Parlament utilizar pelotas de goma y en su lugar utilizan balas de foam, un material menos lesivo aunque también causa daños. A diferencia de las pelotas de goma, las balas de foam son proyectiles de precisión.
- Poli dispara
- "Toma hijo de puta"
- Capullo que estamos grabando!!
- Perdon perdon!!! pic.twitter.com/IT0b9ScQjk
— Republica is coming (@frandevelop) October 16, 2019
El vídeo ha corrido como la pólvora por las redes sociales y muchos han criticado la actitud del Mosso.
Para servir y proteger.
"TOMA! HIJO DE PUTA". https://t.co/bFSuVFOT4Y
— Lord Gazpasho (@Darth_Salmorejo) October 17, 2019
“Toma, hijo de puta” dice el policía cuando dispara. Se da cuenta de que ha metido la pata hasta el fondo y pide perdón. Qué policía es esta? pic.twitter.com/UWNB6HHYii
— Bea Talegón ???? (@BeatrizTalegon) October 16, 2019
Perdón no volveré a hacerlo
Pide perdón por disparar o por insultar?
— Ferran Masabeu (@FerranMasabeu) October 16, 2019
perdon nada, al calabozo y que le quiten la chapa, este tio no puede ser policia ni un dia más
— MrPablosky1899 (@MrPablosky11) October 17, 2019
