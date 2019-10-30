Diario Público
El ataque de risa de un periodista al escuchar a Trump que va a construir un muro en Colorado (que está a 700 kilómetros de la frontera)

Cuando el presidente del país más poderoso del mundo es alguien como Donald Trump sólo hay dos formas de tomárselo: llorando o riendo.

El otro día, por ejemplo, vimos cómo el presentador Kimmy Kimmel comparó los discursos de Barack Obama y de Donald Trump cuando anunciaron respectivamente la muerte de Osama Bin Laden y de Abu Bakr al Baddadi. La diferencia era sonrojante.

Ahora el periodista de la CNN, Don Lemon, no ha podido evitar un ataque de risa al escuchar a Trump decir que va a construir un muro en Colorado, en referencia a su cacareado muro entre México y EEUU. ¿El problema? Que el Estado de Colorado… no está en la frontera. Entre medias está otro Estado, Nuevo México, que es de EEUU. Recorrer Nuevo México desde el norte hasta la frontera lleva unos 700 kilómetros por carretera. No saber eso cuando eres presidente de EEUU... en fin.

El cachondeo en las redes ha sido máximo:

