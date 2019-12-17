Diario Público
Twitter La noticia del riesgo de chupar cabezas de gamba deja en ‘shock’ a los lectores, que tiran de humor: “¿Para qué vivir entonces?“

Este lunes informamos sobre la advertencia de Sanidad sobre el riesgo que supone chupar las cabezas de las gambas. La noticia ha supuesto un disgusto para muchos y el drama se ha multiplicado debido a las señaladas fechas que se aproximan: la Navidad.

La concordia la ha provocado el cadmio, un metal pesado considerado un riesgo alimentario y que se encuentra presente en la cabeza de los crustáceos, la parte que del animal que aunque no se come, es uno de los grandes placeres que ayuda a muchos a hacer más llevaderas las comidas y cenas familiares de este periodo.

Los lectores de Público no se han quedado indiferentes ante el comunicado de la Agencia Española de Seguridad Alimentaria. Algunos dudan si este aviso es aplicable al resto del año, otros auguran un envenenamiento y, la mayoría, avisan que no dejarán de chupar cabezas de gambas bajo la premisa de que una vez al año no hace daño.

