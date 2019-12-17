Este lunes informamos sobre la advertencia de Sanidad sobre el riesgo que supone chupar las cabezas de las gambas. La noticia ha supuesto un disgusto para muchos y el drama se ha multiplicado debido a las señaladas fechas que se aproximan: la Navidad.

La concordia la ha provocado el cadmio, un metal pesado considerado un riesgo alimentario y que se encuentra presente en la cabeza de los crustáceos, la parte que del animal que aunque no se come, es uno de los grandes placeres que ayuda a muchos a hacer más llevaderas las comidas y cenas familiares de este periodo.

Sanidad advierte del riesgo de chupar las cabezas de las gambas https://t.co/8s03PgAHG0 — Público (@publico_es) December 16, 2019

Los lectores de Público no se han quedado indiferentes ante el comunicado de la Agencia Española de Seguridad Alimentaria. Algunos dudan si este aviso es aplicable al resto del año, otros auguran un envenenamiento y, la mayoría, avisan que no dejarán de chupar cabezas de gambas bajo la premisa de que una vez al año no hace daño.

Antes muero envenenado que dejo de chupar la cabeza de las gambas, también te lo digo. — Patataland (@Una__patata) December 16, 2019

Voy a suicidarme chupando 18.000.000 de cabezas de gambas. — Roberto Villar (@CallaVillar) December 16, 2019

Toda la vida chupando cabezas, que será de mi 🙁 — Paloma (@paloberd) December 16, 2019

No me preocupa la noticia, el sueldo no me da pa gambas! ¿Chupar pepinillos es igual de peligroso? — Jordi [1871] (@1967Jordi) December 16, 2019

A mi me da lo mismo! Nadie me va a quitar una buena mariscada o zarzuela por navidad, no me la aruinaran, como que no! — MariTere (@MariTermoto) December 16, 2019

Lo que no te mata te hace más fuerte.

O, de algo hay que morir... — doctorainfierno (@doctorainfierno) December 16, 2019

Pechaita de cadmio me voy a dar estas navidades, el T 1000 me van a llamar... — elrisco (@elrisco373) December 16, 2019

Para que vivir entonces?? — sinfuturo (@aritza00) December 16, 2019

Vale, chupar la cabeza de las gambas, no. Pero, y de comer la cabeza a la gente no dice nada sanidad? — Pedro Achutegui (@pachuteguiua) December 16, 2019

Después del aviso de Sanidad, ¿te planteas dejar dejar ese hábito?