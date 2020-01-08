Diario Público
Los mejores discursos de Aitor Esteban: de “la leña y el grano“ a Rajoy a la “banda de mariachis“ de Rivera

El líder del PNV, Aitor Esteban, ha vuelto a deleitar con su oratoria en el Pleno de investidura de Pedro Sánchez. Su discurso con referencias cinematográficas del pasado sábado y el de este martes con alusiones al papel del rey son los más recientes, aunque los únicos que ha levantado aplausos y buenas críticas.

La banda de mariachis

En el debate de investidura que se celebró el pasado mes de julio, tras las elecciones de abril y en el que también era candidato Pedro Sánchez, el portavoz del PNV ya pronunció un discurso en el que remarcó cómo se llegó a dichos comicios, tras la foto de Colón y tendió la mano al partido socialistas anunciando que su grupo se iba a abstener en la votación.

En la misma intervención, el diputado arremetió contra Albert Rivera después de que el que fuera líder de Ciudadanos llamara la "banda de Sánchez" a los grupos parlamentarios que iban a apoyarle en esa sesión. Esteban le dijo que en la única banda que se imaginaba al expresidente de Ciudadanos era en una "de mariachis".

El grano de Aitor y el tractor de Mariano

Aitor Esteban, reprochó a Mariano Rajoy, que no tuviera "gestos" hacia los nacionalistas vascos para tratar de consensuar acuerdos echando mano del refranero español, pero adaptándolo a la ocasión. "Si bien me quieres, Mariano, da menos leña y más grano", dijo en el debate de investidura de Rajoy. La respuesta del que fuera jefe del Ejecutivo en funciones en ese momento, fue en la misma línea.

"Tsunamis políticos contínuos"

Entre las últimas intervenciones que el diputado del PNV ha hecho desde la tribuna del Congreso se encuentra también la que pronunció durante la moción de censura de Mariano Rajoy. que se celebró el 1 de junio de 2018. Entonces criticó a los grandes partidos por provocar "tsunamis políticos" y después dejar recaer la responsabilidad última sobre el PNV, ya que sus votos eran decisivos para que prosperase la moción.

"Es usted único, señor Rajoy"

Además, en 2016 se celebró la sesión de investidura en la que se nombró a Mariano Rajoy como presidente del Gobierno por segunda vez. En esta ocasión, Esteban empezó su intervención diciéndole al que fuera candidato que era "único", adjetivo que siguió de numerosas críticas a la gestión de Rajoy, que llevaba gobernando en funciones diez meses.

 

 

