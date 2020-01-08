Los mejores discursos de Aitor Esteban: de “la leña y el grano“ a Rajoy a la “banda de mariachis“ de Rivera

El líder del PNV, Aitor Esteban, ha vuelto a deleitar con su oratoria en el Pleno de investidura de Pedro Sánchez. Su discurso con referencias cinematográficas del pasado sábado y el de este martes con alusiones al papel del rey son los más recientes, aunque los únicos que ha levantado aplausos y buenas críticas.
A @AITOR_ESTEBAN solo le han hecho falta 90 segundos para destrozar todos los argumentos de PPCs Y VoX. Ojalá la derecha españolaza se pareciese un poco al PNV y de paso aprendiesen algo de educación.. #Investidura pic.twitter.com/V2gbRMfaue
— SayonaraTroika (@Sayo_cab75) January 7, 2020
La banda de mariachis
En el debate de investidura que se celebró el pasado mes de julio, tras las elecciones de abril y en el que también era candidato Pedro Sánchez, el portavoz del PNV ya pronunció un discurso en el que remarcó cómo se llegó a dichos comicios, tras la foto de Colón y tendió la mano al partido socialistas anunciando que su grupo se iba a abstener en la votación.
En la misma intervención, el diputado arremetió contra Albert Rivera después de que el que fuera líder de Ciudadanos llamara la "banda de Sánchez" a los grupos parlamentarios que iban a apoyarle en esa sesión. Esteban le dijo que en la única banda que se imaginaba al expresidente de Ciudadanos era en una "de mariachis".
"Tsunamis políticos contínuos"
Entre las últimas intervenciones que el diputado del PNV ha hecho desde la tribuna del Congreso se encuentra también la que pronunció durante la moción de censura de Mariano Rajoy. que se celebró el 1 de junio de 2018. Entonces criticó a los grandes partidos por provocar "tsunamis políticos" y después dejar recaer la responsabilidad última sobre el PNV, ya que sus votos eran decisivos para que prosperase la moción.
Aitor Esteban: los 90 segundos que acaban (probablemente) con Rajoy #MociónCensura pic.twitter.com/7O8QkaZSan
— Economía Digital (@EconomiaED_) May 31, 2018
"Es usted único, señor Rajoy"
Además, en 2016 se celebró la sesión de investidura en la que se nombró a Mariano Rajoy como presidente del Gobierno por segunda vez. En esta ocasión, Esteban empezó su intervención diciéndole al que fuera candidato que era "único", adjetivo que siguió de numerosas críticas a la gestión de Rajoy, que llevaba gobernando en funciones diez meses.
