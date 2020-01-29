Diario Público
«El coronavirus lo creó EEUU para joder a China» y otros bulos que se extienden como la pólvora

El coronavirus ha encendido las alarmas en todo el mundo y en medio de este bombardeo de noticias no han tardado en saltar numerosos bulos. Las personas fallecidas a causa del virus propagado en Wuhan, China, se ha elevado a 132. Además, hay ya 5.974 personas contagiadas ya confirmadas.

Algunos países como Australia, Italia y Filipinas han anunciado que repatriarán a sus nacionales. Mientras que por otro lado, las aerolíneas están cancelado sus vuelos al país asiático, como British Airways o United Airlines.

El periodista y Doctor en Física, Alberto Sicilia, da un repaso a esas 'fake news' que han empezado a correr como la pólvora. A continuación, el reportero desmonta la disparatadas afirmaciones como "el virus lo creó EEUU para joder a China" o "el virus lo creó China para contener su población".

Por lo que antes de seguir y difundir los titulares jugosos, es recomendable escuchar a los especialistas en el tema.

