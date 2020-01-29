«El coronavirus lo creó EEUU para joder a China» y otros bulos que se extienden como la pólvora

El coronavirus ha encendido las alarmas en todo el mundo y en medio de este bombardeo de noticias no han tardado en saltar numerosos bulos. Las personas fallecidas a causa del virus propagado en Wuhan, China, se ha elevado a 132. Además, hay ya 5.974 personas contagiadas ya confirmadas.
Algunos países como Australia, Italia y Filipinas han anunciado que repatriarán a sus nacionales. Mientras que por otro lado, las aerolíneas están cancelado sus vuelos al país asiático, como British Airways o United Airlines.
El periodista y Doctor en Física, Alberto Sicilia, da un repaso a esas 'fake news' que han empezado a correr como la pólvora. A continuación, el reportero desmonta la disparatadas afirmaciones como "el virus lo creó EEUU para joder a China" o "el virus lo creó China para contener su población".
Lo que sí tenemos es el método científico y a miles de investigadores trabajando sobre el coronavirus alrededor del mundo.
Podéis pensar que que toda esa gente se ha puesto de acuerdo para “tapar un complot mundial”. Pero quizás la historia es mucho más sencilla.
— Principia Marsupia (@pmarsupia) January 29, 2020
Son 30.000 "letras".
Aquí tenéis uno de esos genomas del coronavirus: hay muchos más publicados y de acceso libre que os podéis descargar. Algunos están hechos por científicos en China, otros en EEUU, otros en Alemania.https://t.co/gHu9X4zL3d pic.twitter.com/juPyKHCeoT
— Principia Marsupia (@pmarsupia) January 29, 2020
Es más, podemos comparar todas las secuencias genéticas publicadas hasta ahora y llegaremos a la conclusión que comenzó alrededor del 17 de diciembre de 2019.
Justo cuando empezaron las neumonías en hospital de Wuhan. pic.twitter.com/50pXWGh3jR
— Principia Marsupia (@pmarsupia) January 29, 2020
¡Un equipo de científicos rastreo miles de cuevas de murciélago en China hasta encontrar la cueva precisa de donde salió el virus!
Aquí tenéis el artículo en la revista Nature: https://t.co/HLGcPnjWzd
— Principia Marsupia (@pmarsupia) January 29, 2020
Investigadores de todo el mundo están haciendo un trabajo increíble contra-reloj.
En este hilo @mugecevik va enlazando todos los artículos científicos que se están publicando en tiempo real: https://t.co/5beW7uJtTV
— Principia Marsupia (@pmarsupia) January 29, 2020
Por lo que antes de seguir y difundir los titulares jugosos, es recomendable escuchar a los especialistas en el tema.
