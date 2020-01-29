Diario Público
Diario Público

Machismo Rosalía celebra su Grammy bailando con mujeres en tanga y desata la polémica

Por

Rosalía ha sido una de las grandes galardonadas en los premios Grammy, que se celebraron el pasado domingo en Los Ángeles.

La cantante se hizo con el premio a Mejor Álbum de rock urbano o alternativo de música latina y lo celebró de una forma que ha sido muy criticada en redes sociales.

En las imágenes de la fiesta, aparece Rosalía con Dua Lipa bailando junto a varias gogos en tanga, mientras amigas y compañeras tiran billetes a dichas mujeres.

Estas imágenes están siendo muy criticadas y varias personas acusan a la cantante de tener una actitud antifeminista. De momento, Rosalía no se ha pronunciado sobre lo ocurrido.

Esta no es la única polémica de la intérprete. En junio del año pasado, también fue foco de críticas por usar abrigos hechos con piel de cordero y pelo de zorro ártico.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo