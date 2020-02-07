Las redes celebran el archivo de la querella de Inda contra 'Público': "Bravo"

Las redes han celebrado este viernes el archivo de la querella por injurias que presentó Eduardo Inda contra Ana Pardo de Vera, directora corporativa de Relaciones Institucionales de Público, y contra Juan Carlos Monedero, colaborador habitual.

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid afirma que la información sobre el impago de la pensión a sus hijos es "veraz" y "contrastada" y que ejercieron legítimamente los derechos a la libertad de expresión.

Las magistradas consideran que "no existido intromisión en el derecho al honor"."Maltrato por no pagar pensiones económicas y pantuflo no son formalmente injuriosas", se añade en el auto. Tras conocerse la noticia, las usuarios de las redes han querido celebrarlo. "Frente a las injusticias, justicia social", ha afirmado una tuitera.

Todo mi apoyo a Publico y sus lectores???????????????????????????? Inda ha vuelto a Fracasar. Queria amordazar a Publico y felizmente no lo consiguió. — ❤????????Jesus Garcia Frontelo❤???????? (@JGFrontelo1) February 7, 2020

????????????????????bravo bravo, felicidades Ana que gran noticia — mayte (@mayte34642305) February 7, 2020

