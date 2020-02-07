Las redes celebran el archivo de la querella de Inda contra 'Público': "Bravo"

Las redes han celebrado este viernes el archivo de la querella por injurias que presentó Eduardo Inda contra Ana Pardo de Vera, directora corporativa de Relaciones Institucionales de Público, y contra Juan Carlos Monedero, colaborador habitual.
La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid afirma que la información sobre el impago de la pensión a sus hijos es "veraz" y "contrastada" y que ejercieron legítimamente los derechos a la libertad de expresión.
Las magistradas consideran que "no existido intromisión en el derecho al honor"."Maltrato por no pagar pensiones económicas y pantuflo no son formalmente injuriosas", se añade en el auto. Tras conocerse la noticia, las usuarios de las redes han querido celebrarlo. "Frente a las injusticias, justicia social", ha afirmado una tuitera.
Enhorabuena @pardodevera @MonederoJC @Virginiapalonso y “público en general”.
— Mª Victoria Rosell Aguilar (@VickyRosell) February 7, 2020
Bravo!!!
— wingo44 (@wingodalosa) February 7, 2020
Todo mi apoyo a Publico y sus lectores???????????????????????????? Inda ha vuelto a Fracasar. Queria amordazar a Publico y felizmente no lo consiguió.
— ❤????????Jesus Garcia Frontelo❤???????? (@JGFrontelo1) February 7, 2020
????????????????????bravo bravo, felicidades Ana que gran noticia
— mayte (@mayte34642305) February 7, 2020
Brava ????. Frente a las injusticias justicia social. Periodismo del bueno, del poco que queda.
— Lucía (@lucy96lugo) February 7, 2020
