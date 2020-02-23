La desgarradora historia del joven australiano que su sufría bullying en el colegio ha tenido un nuevo episodio algo más feliz.

Tras hacerse viral el llanto inconsolable del joven y pronunciar frases como "mátame ahora. Quiero que alguien me mate",la liga nacional de Rubky le sacó al campo durante la presentación del equipo All Star indígena.

Quaden leads out the Indigenous all stars ???? #NRLAllStars pic.twitter.com/tJpJt2cdG6

