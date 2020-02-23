Diario Público
Twitter El emotivo homenaje en un partido de rugby al niño australiano que sufrió bullying

La desgarradora historia del joven australiano que su sufría bullying en el colegio ha tenido un nuevo episodio algo más feliz.

Tras hacerse viral el llanto inconsolable del joven y pronunciar frases como "mátame ahora. Quiero que alguien me mate",la liga nacional de Rubky le sacó al campo durante la presentación del equipo All Star indígena.

El Indigenous All-Stars jugó contra el Maori All-Stars un partido de exhibición en el que el joven atrajo la atención de todos los focos. Con un balón debajo del brazo y de la mano del capitán del equipo, el joven recibió los aplausos de un público entregado a él.

Con cascos para insonorizar el ruido, se ve cómo al pequeño se le escapa alguna sonrisa cuando interactúa con las estrellas del deporte. Al menos esta historia tuvo un final más dulce.

