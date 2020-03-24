El vicegobernador de Texas dice que hay que dejar morir a los abuelos para salvar la economía

El vicegobernador estadounidense de Texas, Dan Patrick, aseguró este lunes durante una entrevista en Fox News que está dispuesto a "jugarse la supervivencia a cambio de mantener Estados Unidos tal y como es para sus hijos y sus nietos" ante las medidas adoptadas por la emergencia del coronavirus. "Creo que hay muchos más abuelos que se sienten como yo", añadió el republicano de 69 años. "No podemos perder el país. Estamos asistiendo a un colapso económico", afirmó.

"Volvamos a trabajar, a vivir, seamos inteligentes. Y los que tenemos más de 70 años, ya nos cuidaremos, pero no sacrifiquéis el país, no lo hagáis, no sacrifiquéis el gran sueño americano", aseguró en la entrevista ante el impacto económico del coronavirus. Al ser preguntado sobre si hay peores cosas que morir, Patrick aseguró que "sí".

Estados Unidos es el tercer país con más contagios por Covid-19 del mundo, con más de 46.400 afectados, pero la postura de Dan Patrick va en la línea de la del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump, que este mismo lunes aseguró que "no podemos dejar que el remedio sea peor que la enfermedad". Además, Trump comparó el coronavirus con los accidentes de tráfico: "No porque ocurran, decimos a la gente que no conduzca".

Texas Lt Gov Dan Patrick literally says grandparents should die to save our economy for our kids????

Not only would millions of young people *also* die, but imagine the sociopathy of preferring mass death to bailing out working Americans????#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/ziVfFXKOCJ

