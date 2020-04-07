Diario Público
Amor en tiempos de coronavirus Dos pandas de un zoo copulan por primera vez en diez años coincidiendo con el cierre del recinto

Ying Ying y Le Le son dos pandas que se encuentran en peligro de extinción. Ambos, de 14 años, llegaron al zoológico Ocean Park, en Hong Kong, en 2007. Después de diez años, los dos pandas han vuelto a copular, pues la última vez que los trabajadores del zoo vieron aparearse a esta pareja de forma natural fue en 2010.

"El exitoso proceso de apareamiento natural hoy en día es extremadamente emocionante para todos nosotros, ya que la posibilidad de embarazo a través del apareamiento natural es mayor que la inseminación artificial", ha señalado el director ejecutivo de operación y conservación del lugar, Michael Boos.

Este acontecimiento coincide con la cuarentena y el aislamiento instalado en las principales ciudades del mundo. Debido al brote de coronavirus, este zoo cerró sus puertas al público el 26 de enero. Ahora, el propio recinto ha difundido las imágenes de los animales abrazados y apareándose con el lugar vacío, sin visitantes, solo para ellos.

Ahora habrá que esperar a finales de junio para saber si Ying Ying está embarazada. No obstante, este hecho deja entrever la necesidad de dar espacio y privacidad para que los animales que viven en los zoológicos desarrollen actividades naturales como ésta.

