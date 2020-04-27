Diario Público
El tronchante vídeo que busca concienciar contra el coronavirus aprovechando el meme de moda

"No desafíes a la muerte. Permanece en casa". Es el mensaje de un tronchante vídeo viral (humor negro no apto para todos los públicos, eso sí) que trata de concienciar aprovechando el famoso meme 'Astronomía' donde unos porteadores de ataúdes de Ghana bailan en un funeral. Un meme, cuya banda sonora ya se ha convertido en las redes en sinónimo irónico de que la muerte acecha.

Según explican en Mashable, el vídeo ha sido creado por la agencia 75insanity con el único motivo de concienciar.

El vídeo fue publicado el pasado día 12 y en las últimas horas se ha hecho viral en nuestro país:

