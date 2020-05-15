Diario Público
Twitter "¿Qué hacemos con esto, Ayuso?": un tuit pone seriamente en duda que Madrid esté preparada para la fase 1

En pleno debate sobre si Madrid debe ser incluida entre las Comunidades en fase 1 de desescalada por la pandemia de la covid-19, donde Díaz Ayuso insiste en que los números abren esa posibilidad pero los sanitarios lo desmienten, un tuit del periodista Antonio Maestre ha servido para poner más luz sobre el asunto.

Cuando parece que la medida que se aplicará será una nueva fase, la fase 0,5, este tuit ejemplifica la saturación de los servicios sanitarios de la Comunidad de Madrid.

La publicación ha servido, además, para que otros muchos denuncien situaciones similares, que ponen en entredicho la teoría de Ayuso, que asegura que Madrid ya no tiene saturada la atención primaria. El hilo de respuestas contiene muchos usuarios que denuncian situaciones similares.

