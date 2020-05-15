En pleno debate sobre si Madrid debe ser incluida entre las Comunidades en fase 1 de desescalada por la pandemia de la covid-19, donde Díaz Ayuso insiste en que los números abren esa posibilidad pero los sanitarios lo desmienten, un tuit del periodista Antonio Maestre ha servido para poner más luz sobre el asunto.
Cuando parece que la medida que se aplicará será una nueva fase, la fase 0,5, este tuit ejemplifica la saturación de los servicios sanitarios de la Comunidad de Madrid.
Pasar a Fase 1 sin poder pedir cita previa en atención primaria
¿Qué hacemos con esto, @IdiazAyuso? pic.twitter.com/h2rs81aid8
— AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) May 15, 2020
La publicación ha servido, además, para que otros muchos denuncien situaciones similares, que ponen en entredicho la teoría de Ayuso, que asegura que Madrid ya no tiene saturada la atención primaria. El hilo de respuestas contiene muchos usuarios que denuncian situaciones similares.
A mi me cancelaron hace quince días una prueba importante de un bulto enorme que tengo en mi pierna derecha y todavía sigo esperando noticias
— Miguel Frigenti (@MiguelFrigenti) May 15, 2020
Y yo llevo 3 de 3 citas con especialistas canceladas, en el mes de mayo. Todo muy en orden, sí
— Emi Escudero ???? (@Emiesam) May 15, 2020
Pero esto es "el pan nuestro de cada día" mi médico no tiene cita en los 7 días siguientes durante buena parte del año. Madrid va a vivir en la fase 0 para siempre
— Educación_pública (@educa_publicam) May 15, 2020
@AntonioMaestre, en Navacerrada y muchos otros pueblos de Madrid sigue cerrado el ambulatorio de atención primaria.
— Juanjo Sánchez Soriano ???? ???????? (@juanjo_soriano) May 15, 2020
Llevo 2 semanas intentando contactar con atención al paciente de mi hospital de referencia. No cogen teléfono ni allí ni en el dpto. del centro de especialidades. Si envías un e-mail da error en el envío.
Eso sí, los médicos llaman a sus pacientes hasta en fin de semana.
— Pepa Olvido (@OlvidoPepa) May 15, 2020
Mi centro en Entrevías pic.twitter.com/DmEAWKVVMW
— Aurora (@LAPYZAZUL) May 15, 2020
Yo tenía cita en mayo con el neurólogo (me la dieron en diciembre) ayer me llamaron para volver a concertarla para febrero 2021. Desde diciembre de 2019 la necesito
— MSM (@dejangod) May 15, 2020
¿y esto que? Sin citas tampoco en especialistas pic.twitter.com/oAsRVIdAve
— Maria R (@Mariarmad) May 15, 2020
