Twitter La foto que convirtió a un 'rider' en "héroe de la clase trabajadora" contra los "fascistas"

El gesto de desaprobación de un rider en la manifestación contra el Gobierno en Granada. / @ridersxderechos
Los mensajeros en bicicleta han criticado la manifestación sobre cuatro ruedas contra el Gobierno (ojito con los cochazos del Madrid "obrero y popular") y, para ejemplificar su rechazo contra la protesta organizada por la derecha, nada mejor que una imagen.

Riders x Derechos ha publicado un tuit que muestra a un repartidor de Granada haciendo dos peinetas en señal de desaprobación, acompañada del texto: "La clase trabajadora saludamos a nuestra manera a los fascistas".

El mensajero se ha visto reconocido en la fotografía y ha respondido en Twitter que su gesto "nace de la impotencia y de la rabia", por lo que llama a pasar del "simbolismo" a la "organización".

La foto ha provocado una reacción de otros usuarios de Twitter, que lo han calificado como "héroe de la clase trabajadora":

