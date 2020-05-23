Los mensajeros en bicicleta han criticado la manifestación sobre cuatro ruedas contra el Gobierno (ojito con los cochazos del Madrid "obrero y popular") y, para ejemplificar su rechazo contra la protesta organizada por la derecha, nada mejor que una imagen.
Riders x Derechos ha publicado un tuit que muestra a un repartidor de Granada haciendo dos peinetas en señal de desaprobación, acompañada del texto: "La clase trabajadora saludamos a nuestra manera a los fascistas".
La clase trabajadora saludamos a nuestra manera a los fascistas. pic.twitter.com/G8TlyZA6RU
— Riders x Derechos (@ridersxderechos) May 23, 2020
El mensajero se ha visto reconocido en la fotografía y ha respondido en Twitter que su gesto "nace de la impotencia y de la rabia", por lo que llama a pasar del "simbolismo" a la "organización".
Hoy me han hecho esta foto mientras curraba. Es una foto de redes sociales, de periódico, mero simbolismo.
El gesto nace de la impotencia y la rabia, pero no nos quedemos en eso.
Hay que organizarse. pic.twitter.com/JVvMYpH24K
— jch_grx (@libmndrn) May 23, 2020
La foto ha provocado una reacción de otros usuarios de Twitter, que lo han calificado como "héroe de la clase trabajadora":
Working Class Hero! https://t.co/8QQ6ahJP2f
— Ismael (@ismaelserrablo) May 23, 2020
LOS HÉROES LLEVAN MOCHILA https://t.co/ouW0E0XzeT
— Ventolivián???? (@Fraanders) May 23, 2020
✊✊✊ #ElVirusSoisVoxotros https://t.co/gIUsFJTiFU
— Martita???? (@MartaMartnMorn) May 23, 2020
a recorrterte la ciudad en bici a 40 grados para poder comer mientras la clase que "arriesga" se manifiesta por [insertar cualquier gilipollez] https://t.co/vpQ7G1kz23
— luzyga (@MajinSapiens) May 23, 2020
Uno di noi. https://t.co/IVHhP5P0wX pic.twitter.com/6fwwpDc4XQ
— Max Carbonell (@maxcarbonell) May 23, 2020
Nos representa!!! https://t.co/BxngfnGcGD
— Ciudadano Perplejo (@ElGranPitu) May 23, 2020
