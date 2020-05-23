El barrio de Salamanca, protagonista durante la última semana por las concentraciones contra el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez y el estado de alarma, tiene otra cara que ha querido darse a conocer.
El distrito con las renta más altas de la ciudad, fortín electoral de la derecha, tiene vecinos que apoyan la sanidad pública y las medidas para frenar a la covid-19.
Esto también es el Barrio de Salamanca. Hospital de La Princesa. Hoy. ???? pic.twitter.com/ADTQ5achxQ
— Marta (en ????) (@teclista) May 22, 2020
De esta forma, en redes sociales se han publicado algunos vídeos en los que se muestran aplausos y concentraciones frente a hospitales públicos.
Ayer en el distrito de Salamanca a escasos metros de Núñez de Balboa un grupo de vecinos y trabajadores sanitarios han rodeado el hospital de La Princesa en defensa de la sanidad pública como respuesta a las expresiones de odio de los fascistas. pic.twitter.com/RkuRRUcH7J
— SINDICATO SILVIA (@SindicatoSILVIA) May 23, 2020
Pasear por el barrio de Salamanca y encontrarte a personas aplaudiendo y defendiendo la sanidad pública. Ayer, alrededor del Hospital de la Princesa, a cinco calles de Núñez de Balboa. pic.twitter.com/mOnlPuTaeh
— Pilar Santos (@pilar_santos) May 23, 2020
Escuchen el mensaje de la buena gente de Madrid que hoy han querido acercarse a un hospital para agradecer el trabajo de los sanitarios: "Hay gente que lo está pasando muy mal. Necesitan cacerolas, pero llenas de garbanzos y no de odio". pic.twitter.com/VsDK6Vviyh
— PabloMM (@pablom_m) May 22, 2020
Hospital de la Princesa, Barrio de Salamanca. Un pequeño rayo de luz! https://t.co/DS17a15Aiq
— Sofia (@sofi_mvr) May 23, 2020
Concentración por la sanidad pública en el Hospital de La Princesa de Madrid. Vídeo de @zelipe pic.twitter.com/LdT0eHfmCV
— CTXT (@ctxt_es) May 22, 2020
