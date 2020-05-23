Diario Público
Twitter "Esto también es el barrio de Salamanca": aplausos y concentraciones en favor de la sanidad pública en el distrito más rico de Madrid

El barrio de Salamanca, protagonista durante la última semana por las concentraciones contra el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez y el estado de alarma, tiene otra cara que ha querido darse a conocer.

El distrito con las renta más altas de la ciudad, fortín electoral de la derecha, tiene vecinos que apoyan la sanidad pública y las medidas para frenar a la covid-19.

De esta forma, en redes sociales se han publicado algunos vídeos en los que se muestran aplausos y concentraciones frente a hospitales públicos.

