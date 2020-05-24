Diario Público
Twitter "¡Si no hay nadie!": cachondeo por una conexión en directo de 'Al Rojo Vivo' exagerando la presencia de bañistas en la Barceloneta

Antonio García Ferreras y la playa de la Barceloneta, 'Al Rojo Vivo'
Exterior día. Playa de la Barceloneta. Antonio García Ferreras, en directo. El presentador de Al Rojo Vivo habla de una playa en la que la gente está bañando "ahora mismo".

La reportera advierte de "alguna conducta no permitida", pero matiza que son "pocos" los que se están dando un chapuzón en la Barceloneta: "menores" que se están dando "un baño recreativo".

En vez de continuar enumerando los detallitos, es mejor que vean el vídeo y, sobre todo, escuchen los comentarios de quien graba las imágenes mientras escucha a la reportera y a Ferreras.

"¡Si no hay nadie!". Y se carcajea.

"¿Menores?", se pregunta retóricamente.

"¡No se guarda la distancia!". Más risas.

"¿Sombrillas? ¿Dónde?". Carcajadas.

"No hay nadie...". Silencio, como si tampoco hubiese ni un alma en el arenal de su casa.

"¡Aglomeraciones! ¡Pero si no hay nadie!". Insiste, incrédulo, mientras observa una playa abarrotada...

"Por favor... ¡Esto es una maravilla! ¡Parece un sketch!", concluye atónito.

Luego, Santi García Cremades ha escrito irónicamente en Twitter: "Prudencia en la sociedad y también en la información. Pero risas, todas las que queramos! ????".

¡Dentro vídeo...!

Toda una lección de periodismo...

